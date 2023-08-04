Emma Raducanu's former coach Nigel Sears recently made a prediction, stating that Iga Swiatek will finish the year as the World No. 1, ahead of the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

This year, Swiatek secured her fourth Grand Slam title by triumphing over Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the French Open final. It was her third Roland Garros title, which enabled her to maintain her position as the top-ranked player in the WTA singles rankings.

The Pole has emerged victorious in four tournaments this season, winning titles in Doha, Stuttgart, Paris, and most recently the Poland Open.

On an episode of the 'Control the Controllables' podcast, Nigel Sears was asked to name a player who would ultimately finish the year as the World No. 1 in the WTA singles rankings.

Sears singled out Iga Swiatek as his top pick, choosing her over Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalanka. Expanding on his choice, Sears emphasized that Swiatek possesses a slight edge over her counterparts due to her exceptional all-around skills and versatility on the court.

"Well if I had to bet I'd go with [Iga] Swiatek because it’s probably going to Swiatek, [Elena] Rybakina or [Aryna] Sabalanka. Those three. But I think Swiatek is just a little more complete than the other two. So I’m going to go with Swiatek," Sears said.

Iga Swiatek reaches the same milestone as Steffi Graf and Martina Hingis, achieving her 70th week as the World No. 1 player

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 Stuttgart Open

Iga Swiatek recently achieved an extraordinary feat by joining an exclusive club that boasts tennis legends, Steffi Graf and Martina Hingis. The most recent update of the WTA rankings firmly established the Pole as the third player to hold the title of World No. 1 for a remarkable 70 weeks in her initial reign.

Swiatek recently elevated her existing total of 9,315 points by acquiring an additional 175 points, reaching an impressive grand total of 9,490. She managed it following her win on her home turf in Warsaw - her fourth title of the season.

The win allowed the World No. 1 to extend the gap between her and the second-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, who currently trails by a significant margin of 744 points, with a total of 8,746 points.

Steffi Graf and Martina Hingis both reached the pinnacle of the WTA rankings in the late 1980s and 1990s, respectively. Graf held the World No. 1 position for 186 weeks from August 17, 1987, to March 10, 1991. On the other hand, Hingis enjoyed a successful reign as the top-ranked player for a total of 80 weeks, after first reaching the summit on March 31, 1997.

Iga Swiatek also became the first player since Serena Williams to compete in 100 tour-level matches while holding the title of World No. 1.