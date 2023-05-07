“Iga Swiatek is lucky she didn’t play in the Serena Williams era” - Tennis fans unhappy with Pole for saying women should play like Djokovic or Nadal

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek drew the ire of tennis fans for her comments on WTA players needing to play more like Djokovic or Nadal. Fans opined that the Pole hates women and is lucky not to have played in the Monica Seles, Lindsay Davenport, Mary Pierce, Jennifer Capriati, and Serena Williams era.

After her third-round victory over Bernada Pera at the 2023 Madrid Open, Swiatek was asked about the women’s game being more aggressive at the top now. The World No. 1 responded by saying that Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams played a strong game. However, she feels the female players react faster now. The 21-year-old also stated that it is crucial for tennis players to be able to aatack and defend well together, like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Some tennis fans were unhappy with Swiatek’s comments and criticized her on social media. One fan commented that Swiatek was lucky she didn’t play in the Serena Williams era. Fans also opined that the World No. 1 often makes comments detrimental to women’s tennis.

“just say you hate women,” wrote one fan.

“This is the reason Elena Rybakina dog walks her every time they play hits her off the court every time. She’s lucky she didn’t play in the Seles/Davenport/Pierce/Capriati/Williams Era,” commented another fan.

Iga Swiatek finished runner-up at the 2023 Madrid Open

Iga Swiatek suffered first loss on clay in 2023

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek lost to World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the WTA 1000 event in Madrid. The Pole went down in three sets, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, in a replay of the 2023 Stuttgart Open final replay.

The result marked Swiatek’s first defeat on clay in 2023. The 21-year-old has a win-loss of 25-5 so far this season. Despite struggling with a rib injury, she has also won the Qatar Open and Stuttgart Open titles.

"I want to thank my team. We had a pretty amazing two-and-a-half weeks. Coming back from injury and playing so solid, it's also because of you guys, so thank you. Thank you to my family as well," Swiatek said in her runner-up speech.

Iga Swiatek will next play in the 2023 Italian Open, where she is a two-time defending champion. The World No. 1 will bid to become only the fourth player to win the tournament for three consecutive years.

