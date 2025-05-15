Iga Swiatek makes early landing at French Open amid looming concerns about title defense

Former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has reached Roland-Garros to fine-tune her preparations for the second Grand Slam of the year. Swiatek's earlier-than-expected arrival in Paris comes amid a concerning slump in form for the 23-year-old who is yet to win a title this year. Notably, Swiatek has also struggled on clay, which is widely considered her strongest surface.

The official account of Roland Garros on Thursday posted a 27-second video clip of the Pole ripping a series of thunderous forehands amid her practice session at the venue.

The caption to the video read, "Spotted at Roland-Garros. Four-time singles champion Iga Swiatek."

The development comes days after Swiatek suffered a shock exit at the ongoing Italian Open at the hands of American Danielle Collins in the Round of 32. The defeat meant that the Pole is set to slide to at least No. 4 in the rankings next week.

Addressing the press after the loss, Swiatek revealed that she meant to "regroup" before the French Open got underway. She said:

"For sure it hasn't been easy. For sure I'm doing something wrong. So I need to just regroup and kind change some stuff, had some advice from the team. I'll just try to do this."

Swiatek has won the French Open four times in 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

What experts feel about Iga Swiatek's slump in form

Iga Swiatek reacts to a point at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Nine - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek's woeful run of form has come under intense scrutiny from pundits, including former pros turned podcasters Rennae Stubbs and Andy Roddick.

Stubbs compared Swiatek's rough patch to Novak Djokovic's ongoing struggles with form. The Aussie also questioned Swiatek's strategy and belief in her latest loss to long-time rival Coco Gauff at the recently concluded Madrid Open.

"It is kinda like what is happening with Novak, but in a different way because he is older and there is no question he is ageing. The drive isn't there anymore. But the drive is certainly there for Iga. I just wonder there is a little bit of scar tissue - I talk about it all the time - on her brain," Stubbs said on her podcast.

Roddick, who has found popularity with his "Served" podcast, suggested that high expectations could be weighing on the Pole as she found quick success on the tour.

"She (Iga Swiatek) had that focus early, and now I think expectation is tough. Whereas, Sabalenka had the expectation early that she didn't quite overcome."

"We saw her (Sabalenka) at 19, we're like she's gonna be a world beater, and it took her a minute. With the expectations involved, it is taking Iga a minute."'

The French Open will begin on May 25.

