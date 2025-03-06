  • home icon
  • Tennis
  Iga Swiatek makes feelings known about $240M-worth NBA legend Steph Curry after courtside experience at Warriors game

Iga Swiatek makes feelings known about $240M-worth NBA legend Steph Curry after courtside experience at Warriors game

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified Mar 06, 2025 14:31 GMT
Iga Swiatek (L) Steph Curry (R) | Getty
Iga Swiatek received a grand reception at the Golden State Warriors game last week against the Charlotte Hornets. She got a glimpse of NBA legend Steph Curry live and was extremely impressed.

Swiatek will embark on her title defense at the Indian Wells this week. She sat down for a press conference ahead of the WTA 1000 event on Wednesday (March 5). One of the reporters asked the Pole about her experience watching the Warriors defeat the Hornets 119-101 at the Chase Center last week.

She began by showing appreciation for the love she received while being introduced in the stadium.

"I loved watching this game. I was super grateful for the reception, because, I don't know, I wasn't really expecting that. It was amazing and I really appreciate that," Iga Swiatek said (via ASAP Sports).
Although the Pole admitted that the match was one-sided, she expressed utmost respect for Curry's abilities.

"Watching Steph live was amazing, and, for sure, you can see the skills straightaway. I also thought about how it is for him when everybody just expects from him to have these three-point shots. I really, really respect, you know, how he manages that," she added.
Curry, worth $240 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), is one of the greatest shooters in the NBA. He leads the all-time list of most three-pointers made in NBA history while earning four NBA championships, two NBA MVPs and a finals MVP.

Swiatek also noted the impressive physicality of the players, especially given their height. The World No. 2 shared that she enjoys watching other sports whenever she gets the chance, as it provides a fresh perspective and an opportunity for comparison.

Iga Swiatek scheduled to face Caroline Garcia in the Indian Wells 2R

Iga Swiatek at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty
World No. 2 and seeded second at the WTA 1000 event at Indian Wells, Iga Swiatek received a bye in the first round. In the second round, she will take on Caroline Garcia, who defeated wildcard Bernarda Pera in the first round 6-3, 6-4.

The Pole has a commanding 4-1 lead over Garcia in their head-to-head record. Their last two battles, won by Swiatek, have gone the distance.

They played the quarterfinals in Beijing in 2023 which the Pole won 6-7(8), 7-6(5), 6-1. A few months later, they played at the United Cup in 2024 where Swiatek came back again from a set down to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Edited by Luke Koshi
