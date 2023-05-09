Iga Swiatek has stated that her long injury layoff in 2017 almost put an end to her career, with the Pole having had thoughts about not playing tennis anymore.

Following a strong first half in 2017, Swiatek suffered an ankle injury in June that forced her to stop playing for the next 8 months. She had to practically start all over again.

However, the Pole stunned everyone on her return, reaching the semifinals of the 2018 French Open juniors. It has been a steady growth for the World No. 1 on the tour ever since.

During a press conference at the Italian Open, Swiatek reflected on that miserable period for her.

"Well, at that point of my life, basically the problem was that I thought I'm not going to, like, play tennis anymore, because I was a teenager and it was a big thing already after surgery," she said.

Swiatek also stated that she was cynical about putting her time into tennis, given the injury setbacks and financial difficulties, until she started to win matches on the tour.

"It's not like I always knew that I'm going to be a tennis player," Swiatek continued. "I feel like every year I needed to kind of prove myself that I'm going in the right direction. I still didn't believe that I'm going to be a pro until I actually came to WTA and won some matches."

"Also there was, like, the issue of if we're going to have money to continue, start like a little bit from the beginning, because this is something that suddenly may change your life path," she added.

"I'm pretty happy that we managed to make a comeback" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 Madrid Open

Iga Swiatek expressed delight at having found her way through such an arduous obstacle early in her tennis career, with the help of her father, Tomasz Swiatek.

During the same presser, Swiatek credited her father for finding the right resources for her to improve as a tennis professional.

"I'm pretty happy that we managed, me and my dad, to make me come back," the Pole reflected. "He also found resources for me to be able to train and have practices and find coaches."

Iga Swiatek has outlived such heavy setbacks to get to her position at the top of women's singles tennis. She has been ranked No. 1 on the WTA Tour since April 2022.

Swiatek will next be in action at the 2023 Italian Open, where her opening-round opponent is yet to be decided.

