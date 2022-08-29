"I finally found the courage today" - Iga Swiatek overcomes hesitation, finally meets Serena Williams

On the eve of Day 1 at the US Open, World No. 1 Iga Swiatek finally met her idol, Serena Williams, for the first time, without letting her shyness get in the way.

"So, I finally found the courage today and this happened. Congratulations on your amazing journey and legendary career @serenawilliams. Huge respect for everything that you have done for our sport and women's sport," Swiatek wrote.

Attending a pre-tournament press conference in Cincinnati a couple of weeks ago, the Pole revealed that she was yet to gather the courage to say hello to the American legend. Swiatek stated that since Williams was always surrounded by people and the fact that the 21-year-old was overwhelmed by the 23-time Grand Slam champion, she missed a few opportunities to interact with her.

"I have a hard time catching eye contact with Serena," Swiatek said. "I just wanted to say 'Hi' a few times. But it's tough because she always has so many people around her and I am pretty shy. And when I look at her, I kind of suddenly forget that I am here as the World No. 1. I see Serena and feel like I am a kid from kindergarten just looking at her."

After winning her first match of the year at the Canadian Open earlier this month, Williams announced her decision to retire after the US Open swing. Hence, the upcoming Grand Slam event is going to be the last in her glorious career that has spanned 27 years. The former World No. 1 is set to face Montenegro's Danka Kovinic at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the first round on Monday.

Top seed Iga Swiatek will take on Italy's Jasmine Paolini on Tuesday.

"Serena cleared the path, showed us that you can do anything" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek during a press conference in New York

In a press conference before kicking off her US Open campaign at Flushing Meadows, Iga Swiatek once again showed appreciation for Serena Williams. The World No. 1 expressed her desire to emulate the American legend for the way she dominated the roster when she was the top-ranked player.

"It's still pretty surreal when I see her," Swiatek said. "I've watched her my whole life. Basically, she was everywhere because she always won and was somewhere in the semifinals or the finals. But mentally, she's the one who's going to show you how to use your position and how to intimidate while being No. 1. I'm trying to do that."

"She's a great example, for sure, especially with how she copes with having business and playing at the same time or being a mother and playing at the same time. It's just amazing. It's not like many athletes have done that. I think it's great that we have somebody like that in our sport who cleared the path and showed us that you can do anything," she added.

