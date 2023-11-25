Iga Swiatek has opened up about how compatriot Agnieszka Radwanska's success on the WTA Tour paved the way for her own professional career.

Radwanska broke new ground for Polish tennis, becoming the first Pole in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam singles final at the 2012 Wimbledon Championships.

She became the first Polish player to clinch the WTA Finals title and the first to win a tour-level singles title. She also contributed to Poland's maiden Hopman Cup triumph. Over the course of her impressive career, Radwanska won 20 tour-level titles and achieved a career-high ranking of World No. 2.

In a recent interview, Iga Swiatek discussed the lack of support for Polish tennis during her transition to the professional circuit. With Russian players dominating the sport and Serena Williams' impact on American tennis, the World No. 1 acknowledged that her journey would have been significantly more challenging without Radwanska paving the way.

"At that stage I felt that, despite my results similar to those of my classmates from other countries, the community did not fully believe in my success as a senior. The Russians won more then and the Americans had Serena Williams, who promoted tennis around the world," Iga Swiatek said (via Punto de Break).

"It seemed to me that girls from those countries were more successful and their environment treated them differently. It would definitely be harder for me if it weren’t for Agnieszka Radwanska, she was the one who paved the way," she added.

Iga Swiatek defends her decision to skip Billie Jean King Cup following Agnieszka Radwanska's criticism

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 WTA Finals

Following a hectic 2023 season, Iga Swiatek chose to skip the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in order to prioritize her physical and mental well-being. Her decision, however, drew criticism from fellow Pole, Agnieszka Radwanska.

Although Swiatek expressed regret over missing the event, she defended her decision, highlighting the potential risk of injury or fatigue during the tournament negatively impacting her preparations for the 2024 Australian Open.

"I regret it and I would like to have played in the BJKC Finals, but that decision could have brought negative consequences, perhaps some injury or severe fatigue. So I wouldn't be able to start training soon for the Australian tour," Iga Swiatek said (via Punto de Break).

The World No. 1 acknowledged the honor of playing for her country but also highlighted her efforts to represent Poland on a global stage through different means.

"Playing for your country is the greatest privilege, but I try to represent Poland in different ways, not only during that tournament, but also showing good play on all courts in the world. What I don't want is to compete when I can't give 100%, when I'm not prepared to enter the track and win. The situation is more complicated than people think," she added.