Chris Evert is impressed with Iga Swiatek’s recent form and has backed her to win a fourth Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open.

Evert revealed her men’s and women’s favorites for the Parisian Grand Slam in a recent press conference ahead of the fast-approaching clay Major. The American legend opted for the safer bet of World No. 1 and defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek in the women’s category.

Evert stated that the 21-year-old Pole is likely to go all the way, given her smart scheduling in recent months. The 18-time Slam winner believes Swiatek has been timing her breaks strategically and is well-trained and well-rested for her Slam title defense, thanks to her withdrawals from the Miami Open and the Billie Jean King Cup.

"I really liked the pace at which Iga Swiatek has walked in recent weeks. She didn't play in Miami or the Billie Jean King Cup, she is being smart in her training, scheduling her breaks," Chris Evert said about the two-time French Open champion, as per Punto de Break.

Evert further noted various aspects of Iga Swiatek’s playing style, which make her threatening on clay – her most successful surface.

"She is fully prepared and clay is her best surface. She has both a great defense and a great offensive arsenal, she takes the ball out of your hand and takes control of every exchange by moving so well and hitting early," Chris Evert stated.

"Maybe someone like Aryna Sabalenka" - Chris Evert on who can challenge Iga Swiatek at the 2023 French Open

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Iga Swiatek to win the 2023 Madrid Open

Chris Evert believes World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, who recently defeated Iga Swiatek in the WTA 1000 Madrid Open final, has got what it takes to challenge the Pole.

The seven-time French Open champion noted that Swiatek has room for improvement on her serving. And if she is to be beaten, someone like Sabalenka must attack Swiatek's second serve.

Evert, however, also opined that consistency should be the key in such a strategy and Sabalenka must avoid over-attacking.

"I think the area she can improve on is serving and if someone wants to beat her she must constantly attack her second serve. Maybe someone like Aryna Sabalenka can do that, but she has to be consistent and not over-attack," Evert said in the same press-conference.

Evert also lauded Sabalenka’s firm establishment as the World No. 2.

"I love the way Aryna is playing. She has clearly established herself as the second best player in the world and she is much more patient both in exchanges and with herself," she observed.

Swiatek and Sabalenka will soon be seen contesting the WTA 1000 Italian Open, which is the precursor to the French Open. While Swiatek will be defending her title, Sabalenka will look to better her semifinal appearance at the event.

