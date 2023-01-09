Iga Swiatek puts her 'Iga & Friends' T-shirts up for sale to raise funds for children in war-torn Ukraine

WTA World No. 1 Iga Swiatek recently attempted to raise funds for children in war-torn Ukraine once again.

Swiatek has been vocal in her support for Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's invasion of her neighboring country. Previously, the Pole organized the 'Iga Swiatek and Friends for Ukraine' initiative to raise donations and aid those affected by the ongoing war.

Her leadership resulted in approximately £422,000 being raised and the funds being distributed to UNICEF Polska, United 24, and the Elina Svitolina Foundation.

The three-time Grand Slam champion did so once again, taking to Twitter to announce that her 'Iga & Friends' and '1ga' T-shirts will be available for sale at Allegro Charity, where she and UNICEF Polska have once again joined forces to raise funds for children in war-torn Ukraine.

"Do you remember when many of you asked in the comments where you can buy IGA & FRIENDS t-shirts? Or 1GA t-shirts? From now on, on Allegro Charity, where together with UNICEF Polska we are again collecting funds to support children from Ukraine," Swiatek wrote.

Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek

"I'm still kind of getting used to it" - Iga Swiatek on being the World No. 1

Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2023 United Cup - Sydney: Day 9.

Iga Swiatek recently represented her country Poland at the inaugural 2023 United Cup. Apart from her, team Poland consisted of Hubert Hurkacz, Daniel Michalski, Kacper Zuk, Lukasz Kubot, Magda Linette, Weronika Falkowska, and Alicja Rosolska. The team advanced to the semifinals of the mixed-gender tournament, but team USA outlasted them, reaching the finals and eventually winning the title.

Swiatek discussed how she managed to represent her team as the World No. 1 in a news conference during the tournament.

"Well, I don't consider myself a leader, you know. I just want to show my best game on court, and this is what I know the best, and this is what I know how to do, you know," Iga Swiatek said.

"But, yeah, as you said, yeah, I'm the youngest," Swiatek added. "Well, Magda, for example, or Hurkacz or Ali and Aga, obviously, they've been on Fed Cups and Davis Cup for so many years that they know actually, I don't know, a little bit better how it is to be in the team and have that baggage on your shoulders on court."

The 21-year-old added that she was adjusting to the pressure of sitting at the pinnacle of the WTA Rankings.

"I'm still kind of getting used to it, but, you know, I also got used to the pressure, especially last year. I'm trying to cut it off on my matches to just focus on my game, and it's going pretty well. Hopefully, I'm going to be able to do that on my next matches," Iga Swiatek stated.

