Iga Swiatek has spoken about Rafael Nadal’s legacy at the French Open after advancing to the 2023 final.

Swiatek defeated Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets 6-2, 7-6 (7) to book her place in the summit clash of the French Open 2023. This is the Pole's third final appearance at Roland Garros. She has a perfect record in the finals so far, having won the title in 2020 and 2022.

During her post-match press conference, Swiatek spoke about her growing legacy on the Parisian clay. The World No. 1 was also asked whether she considers her idol Rafael Nadal’s historic success on the Court Philippe Chatrier as a motivation in making history herself.

“Well, I wouldn't say that kind of motivation, it's my style, you know,” Iga Swiatek confessed.

Swiatek stated that she takes things one day at a time rather than focusing on the bigger picture.

“I'm more of a person who just try to do her best every day and hope for the best,” she said. “I just try to compete, you know, keep it cool year by year and just do everything step by step. So, I wasn't really thinking that.”

The 22-year-old praised 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal’s remarkable feat and modestly stated that she never imagined she would be in the position she is in today.

“But, no, like Rafa, what he did and what he's still doing, it's pretty amazing. I never kind of knew that it's gonna be possible for me. So, it was totally out of my reach, if I can say that,” she said.

Iga Swiatek went on to add that Nadal's success at Roland Garros will be a tough one to match for her.

“And, you know, still he played so well so many years, I don't know if it's going to be possible for me,” she admitted.

French Open 2023 final will be Iga Swiatek’s first without Rafael Nadal

Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal at the 2022 US Open

It was less than three years ago that Iga Swiatek rose to prominence after lifting the 2020 French Open trophy as her first career title.

Aged just 19 at the time, the jaunty teenager named Rafael Nadal as her biggest role model. Interestingly, the Spaniard had similarly won his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2005 French Open, aged 19.

“It’s amazing to share this experience with you. Am I even allowed to say this?” Swiatek had said at the time, as the Spaniard clinched his 13th title on Parisian red dirt alongside her in 2020.

Swiatek went on to repeat the feat in 2022 and lifted her second Grand Slam trophy alongside Nadal, who lifted his 22nd.

This time around, however, Iga Swiatek won’t have her idol’s company as the Spaniard continues his on-court absence due to injury.

Swiatek, who is vying for her third title in Paris, and her fourth Grand Slam overall, will face Czech Republic’s Karolina Muchova in the summit clash on Saturday, June 10.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes