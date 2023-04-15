World No. 1 Iga Swiatek expressed her happiness after learning that Barbora Krejcikova donated her prize money to Turkey's earthquake relief efforts.

In a Billie Jean King Cup qualifying match on Friday in Antalya, Turkey, Barbora Krejcikova assisted in giving the Czech Republic a 2-0 lead over Ukraine. She later declared that she would donate her prize money to help earthquake relief efforts in the nation hosting the matches.

"Both Ukraine and Turkey are going through very difficult times. Much like I am supporting the people of Ukraine, I would like to lend a hand to Turks as well," she stated.

Krejcikova stated that her prize money will help the local Turkish population recover from the effects of the earthquake, including tennis players.

"Therefore, I have decided to donate all the funds that I am due to receive from the ITF to represent my country during this qualifying tie. The money will directly help the Turkish population from regions that have been affected by the earthquake, especially local tennis players that have lost close to everything," she added.

In view of this, Iga Swiatek took to Twitter to appreciate the Czech for her generosity, writing:

"Amazing @BKrejcikova."

"When I scream for joy, it's normal for people, and when I cry after a defeat, it always raises controversial opinions" - Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2023 Miami Open - Day 4.

In an interview with Poland's Twoj Styl Magazine, Iga Swiatek recently discussed the importance of embracing one's weaknesses.

"I allow myself to have weaknesses. I am only human and sometimes people forget that. Is the fact that I have crises my weakness? I don't think so," Swiatek said.

The Pole referenced her emotional post-match speech after losing the 2022 Ostrava Open final to Barbora Krejcikova, questioning the cause for controversy around her emotions.

"When I scream for joy, it's normal for people, and when I cry after a defeat, it always raises controversial opinions. And both are just human behavior. It is part of my life and everyone's life," Swiatek said.

The 21-year-old also discussed her lack of good sleep after big victories, mentioning her US Open win as an example.

"I sleep the worst after big victories," Swiatek said. "When I won the US Open, after a long and difficult two weeks, my whole body ached. So much so that I cried and had a hard time falling asleep. It's a paradox because I'd be happy," she said.

