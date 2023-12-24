Iga Swiatek reacts to Christmas memes featuring Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, herself and others

Top tennis players, including Iga Swiatek, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Carlos Alcaraz, recently featured in hilarious Christmas memes on the internet.

Ahead of the holiday season, the Tennis Channel dished out a flurry of memes, reimagining the posters of popular films based on Christmas. Interestingly, the likes of Swiatek, Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz, Roger Federer, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Paula Badosa, Gael Monfils, and Elina Svitolina were replaced with the actual characters of the film in the posters.

The first meme depicted Federer's face over the train engine on the placard of 'The Polar Express'. On the other hand, Swiatek found herself in the place of Will Ferrell as Buddy on the poster of 'Elf'.

In the artwork of 'Home Alone', Alcaraz replaced protagonist Kevin whereas Djokovic and Nadal were depicted as the two burglars. American actor Macaulay Culkin played Kevin's part and Daniel Stern and Joe Pesci played Marv and Harry — the two thieves.

The power couples — Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils — graced the cover of 'The Holiday', which was released in the year 2006. The film's star-studded cast included Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Jack Black, and others.

Iga Swiatek simply dropped another meme while reacting to the memes posted by the Tennis Channel on X (formerly Twitter). The Pole's meme was about John Krasinski as Jim Halpert from 'The Office' failing to control his laughter.

Novak Djokovic has called Iga Swiatek "a warrior" with "great fighting spirit"

During the 2023 US Open, Novak Djokovic heaped praise on Iga Swiatek for her dedication and mindset.

"I love her devotion, dedication. Maybe she's too humble to say this, but she's got a great fighting spirit. She's a warrior, she goes out there and doesn't give a single game. I really like that kind of champion spirit and mindset," the Serb said during a press conference.

Iga Swiatek took to X to express her gratitude toward the 24-time Grand Slam champion. She wrote:

"This is so nice. Thank you for your words @DjokerNole"

The 2023 US Open brought a different set of results for Djokovic and Swiatek. The Serb triumphed in the tournament to lift the 24th Grand Slam trophy of his career. In the process, he overtook Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP rankings and became the World No. 1.

On the other hand, Iga Swiatek crashed out of the tournament with a loss to Jelena Ostapenko in the pre-quarterfinals. Also, she was dethroned by Aryna Sabalenka in the top spot of the WTA rankings.

