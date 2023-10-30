Iga Swiatek reacts to Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs sharing a clip of Matthew Perry distracting her at US Open 2022 final

Iga Swiatek reacted to Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs' post, as she shared a clip from the 2022 US Open Final, where the current World No. 2 was distracted by 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' star Matthew Perry.

Swiatek defeated Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) to secure her third Grand Slam at the Flushing Meadows and her seventh title of the year. The Pole also became the first woman, since Serena Williams in 2014, to accomplish such a feat. She also became the first No.1 seed to claim the title in eight years, following the footsteps of Williams.

Rennae Stubbs recently shared a clip where Iga Swiatek is seen discussing Matthew Perry's presence at the Arthur Ashe Stadium during the final of the 2022 US Open.

The former World No. 1 revealed that the only time she glanced at the big screen in the stadium, she noticed Perry's image projected there. This sight greatly distracted her, as she happens to be a huge fan of the immensely popular American television sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S.

"It would take a lot of energy to not see the screen. And the only time I looked at the screen there was Matthew Perry in the audience. I love F.R.I.E.N.D.S, so that’s the only thing that could distract me you know," Swiatek said.

Reacting to Stubbs' post, Iga Swiatek expressed her sadness by dropping a sad face emoji in the comment section. This reaction came after the news of Matthew Perry's untimely demise at his residence in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 28.

Iga Swiatek on the pressure of expectations ahead of WTA Finals in Cancun: "I felt like it's just kind of ridiculous because people got used to me winning"

Ahead of the 2023 WTA Finals, Iga Swiatek acknowledged the mounting pressure she feels, expressing that there is a constant expectation for her to win every match. She stated that these lofty expectations have burdened her throughout the season, weighing heavily on her shoulders.

Second-seeded Swiatek has been placed in the Chetumal Group, alongside Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, and Marketa Vondrousova. Her campaign will start on Monday, October 30, against Vondrousova.

During a pre-tournament press conference, Iga Swiatek expressed feeling the weight of expectations, as people had become accustomed to her consistent victories.

"Yeah, for sure sometimes I felt like it's just kind of ridiculous because people got used to me winning. It's not like it's going to happen all the time. So I think this season was kind of more normal, I would say, like most of the seasons we play, for even the top players," Swiatek said (via WTA Tennis).

"I think the main thing that I want to avoid is forgetting that this was also a good season and I still won some great tournaments. I won a Grand Slam, so," she added.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also said that the burden of expectations had impeded her progress throughout the season, as she was trying to overcome it.

"For sure, comparing everything to 2020, I can kind of tell you pretty confidently that I may not have a season like that again, but I'm going to do my best," the Pole said.

"For sure the expectations from the outside, it was the thing that really sometimes stopped me this season. I'm going to work on not letting it stop me this time," she added.