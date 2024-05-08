Italian star player Camila Giorgi appears to be officially retired on the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) website, and her last day as a professional was marked as May 7. The news later grabbed the attention of fans on social media, who seemed confused.

Giorgi, 32, played her most recent match against Iga Swiatek at the Miami Open on March 23, losing 6-1, 6-1. Following the defeat, she opted against entering this year's French Open.

Over the course of her career, Giorgi reached a career-high ranking of World No. 26 and won four titles. Her sudden farewell was a matter of shock for several fans on social media.

Given her performance in her final match against Swiatek, a fan commented:

"Iga really is a career ender om*g"

Despite the shocking news, renowned journalist & tennis commentator José Morgado was not surprised as he wrote:

"Not surprising that she just goes away without telling anyone... Sad, though."

"She didnt even make a post, queen" wrote another fan.

"Literally what?," a fan questioned in shock.

Another fan explained how they saw her play well against Katie Boulter in Indian Wells and that it was difficult to believe the sudden update.

"Damn I literally just watched her play incredibly against Boulter in Indian Wells 2 months ago," the fan tweeted.

Yet another fan left the following tweet:

One fan praised Camila Giorgi for her on-court attire, tweeting:

"Well this is sad, retirement of Camila, the player with some of the best kits on the WTA. Tennis clothing that you actually want to wear."

A look at the professional career of Camila Giorgi

Camila Giorgi at the 2024 Miami Open

Giorgi became a professional in 2006, and won her first ITF title three years later. She subsequently continued her success by making her Grand Slam main-draw debut at the 2011 Wimbledon Championships.

In 2015, the Italian won her maiden WTA title at the Topshelf Open in Rosmalen, defeating Belinda Bencic in the final 7-5, 6-3.

Her most notable accomplishment was winning the Canadian Open in 2021, where she defeated Karolina Pliskova and Coco Gauff enroute to winning the title. Giorgi's best Grand Slam finish came at Wimbledon 2018, when she lost to Serena Williams in the quarterfinals.