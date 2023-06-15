Iga Swiatek reigns supreme as most valuable woman in Poland for 3rd year in a row

Forbes Women recently announced that Iga Swiatek has the most valuable female personal brand in Poland in 2023, for the third consecutive year.

The fourth edition of Forbes' "Ranking of the most valuable female personal brands in Poland" had Swiatek at the top, who was ranked first in 2021 and 2022 as well.

In 2021, Swiatek's image was valued at €85 million, which has increased in two years to €220 million - a remarkable €135 million increase. Anna Lewandowska, professional karate athlete and footballer Robert Lewandowski's wife, was ranked second in the list. Her image is valued at €62 million.

Two years ago, her brand was worth 380 million PLN and this year, she's the first person in all editions of the ranking close to one billion PLN (988 million).

Swiatek's fellow tennis professional, Magda Linette, was third in the rankings, her image valued at around €60 million.

"This year's ranking proves that women's sport is doing great, and personal brands of Polish women are getting stronger in the international arena. The leaders of the ranking arouse sympathy and are a great motivation for many women," the Forbes article read.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has won three titles in 2023 so far. After a fourth round exit at the Australian Open, she triumphed at the Qatar Open, defeating Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-0, in the final.

Swiatek then won the Stuttgart Open, beating Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 6-4, in the final. On Sunday, she defended her French Open crown by defeating Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4, in the final to claim her fourth Grand Slam title.

Iga Swiatek: Nadal's matches inspired me

Iga Swiatek and Rafael Nadal at the 2022 US Open Previews

Iga Swiatek was the keynote speaker at Rafa Nadal Academy graduation just days after winning the 2023 French Open. Swiatek gave a speech to the academy graduates, admitting the influence that Nadal has had on her throughout her career.

The Pole highlighted Nadal's matches in which he wasn't at his best, but still managed to overcome the obstacles.

"These are the matches that inspired me. So I hope you will be tenacious," Swiatek told the graduates.

Swiatek also shared a story from her younger days, motivating everyone to be open about their mental health.

"So whatever you do in the future, don't hesitate to seek help. Don't hesitate to talk about difficult stuff," Swiatek added.

Meanwhile, Nadal congratulated Swiatek for winning her third French Open title at the academy ceremony.

"Honestly, for us it's a huge privilege to have you here today. I know that everybody here at the Academy, the students especially, appreciate your efforts, that after winning Roland Garros you are here inspiring all the kids," Nadal said.

