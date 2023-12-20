Iga Swiatek recently commented on her role as the highest-ranked player on the WTA Tour and opined that she has to help others on the tour as the leading star.

The 22-year-old ended her second consecutive year as the World No. 1 after winning the WTA Finals. Swiatek began 2023 at the top of the WTA rankings and held her position till the US Open, where she was the defending champion.

However, after her fourth-round exit in New York, Swiatek lost the top spot to Aryna Sabalenka. She was able to regain the World No. 1 position thanks to triumphs at the WTA 1000 China Open in Beijing and her maiden title at the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico.

Iga Swiatek recently spoke about her responsibilities as the leading woman in tennis. The Pole feels that players are treated differently than others on the tour once they become the World No. 1, but they are all the same on the court, and talent decides who comes on top.

"In fact, when I became number one, I could see how top players were treated differently from the players who are just rising. I would say that on the court itself, it obviously doesn't matter where they come from or what their history is, because how they play & what they achieve will depend on what they show on the court," Swiatek said via PZU Group, her sponsors.

Once players are off-court, Swiatek said she could feel the difference in treatment. However, she sees this as an opportunity to raise issues faced by her and her peers. Swiatek hopes to be the leader who helps fellow players and improves their well-being.

"And off the court? Well, you can actually feel the difference... I have raised some things in the media & criticized the WTA at times, so I realize this may be uncomfortable for them. But I also just try to be a leader who stands behind the players. The main priority is for the players to be well, because without us, it wouldn't exist," the four-time Grand Slam champion said.

Swiatek went on to slam corporations for not listening to the concerns of the players, who are the backbone of the sport. So, she feels responsible for raising issues that could upset those in power.

"I think it's easy for corporations like this to forget that we should be the backbone of it all. And I try to remind myself of this, which sometimes may not be convenient when we are discussing some issues & I have different opinions," she said.

Iga Swiatek to lead Poland at 2024 United Cup

Iga Swiatek pictured during 2023 United Cup

Iga Swiatek will begin her 2024 season at the United Cup in Australia. The second edition of the multinational tournament will be played at the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney and RAC Arena in Perth from December 29, 2023 to January 7, 2024. Poland is the top seed at the event and will be led by WTA No. 1 Iga Swiatek and ATP No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz.

Swiatek and Hurkacz's partnership helped Poland reach the semifinals last year. The eventual champions, the USA, ousted the Poles in the last four, with Jessica Pegula bettering Swiatek in the women's singles tie.

At the 2024 United Cup, Greece is the No. 2 seed, led by ATP No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas and WTA No. 9 Maria Sakkari. Defending champions USA is the No. 3 seed, with ATP No. 10 Taylor Fritz and WTA No. 5 Jessica Pegula leading the team.