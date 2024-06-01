A video of Iga Swiatek crying in the gym was released after her marathon second-round match against Naomi Osaka at the French Open 2024. During a recent press conference, the Pole made a snide remark about having cameras in the gym.

Osaka had Swiatek on the edge during their second-round encounter. The Pole won the first set in a tiebreaker, but the Japanese took home the second by dropping just one game. In the decider, Osaka led 5-2 before the World No. 1 made an extraordinary comeback to win the match 7-6(1), 1-6, 7-5.

Swiatek sobbed uncontrollably during her recuperation after the match, and a video of the incident did the rounds Following her third-round win over Marie Bouzkova, Swiatek was asked if the tears were in relief or because she was overwhelmed.

“Maybe I was crying because there are cameras on the gym," Swiatek said before continuing her answer.

Fans were delighted by Swiatek's answer, which took a dig at the lack of privacy that players have in modern times.

"Her aura has gone up ten folds this year ffs," one fan wrote.

"Each year u see how more and more vocal she is and she’s becoming more natural with these interviews," another fan wrote.

"This is the week of press conference attitude and i support women’s wrongs," a third fan wrote.

"Oh, get them Iga!!" wrote yet another.

Several fans blasted the French Open for placing the cameras in places such as gyms and cafeterias.

"... There’s no reason to have publicly accessible cameras of players I’d say private zones such as gym , some slams have had even cafeterias.. And media and also fans reposting that for interactions ….," wrote one fan.

"Grand Slams spend a lot bandwidth and hot air talking about "everything is about the players, the comfort of the players, their mental health. ...." Until they think they can monetize some content," another fan wrote.

When Swiatek thought she was on the brink of elimination

Iga Swiatek at the 2024 French Open.

After her remark about the cameras in the gym, Swiatek explained that she was overwhelmed with emotions. At a point, she thought her title defense would be over with a defeat at the hands of Osaka.

"... Well, just overwhelmed with emotions. I honestly thought that I'm going to be out of the tournament... I was happy that I won, but I still felt like I was really on the edge. I just cried,” she said.

However, Iga Swiatek's title defense is going strong. She defeated Marie Bouzkova in straight sets in the third round and will now face Anastasia Potapova in the fourth round of the 2024 French Open.

