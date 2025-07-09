Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette's children can't contain their excitement, celebrating Pole reaching Wimbledon SF in adorable fashion

Iga Swiatek's coach, Wim Fissette's children, celebrated her first Wimbledon quarterfinal win in adorable fashion. The World No. 4 got the better of Liudmila Samsonova to reach her maiden semifinal at the Grasscourt Slam.

On Wednesday, July 9, Swiatek took on 19th seed Samsonova in her second quarterfinal appearance at SW19. She was defeated in her past appearance at this stage. However, Swiatek showed no signs of nerves as she convincingly defeated the Russian 6-2, 7-5.

Swiatek's coach, Fissette, regularly attends the Pole's matches with his family, including his wife and their two children. During Wimbledon, however, the Belgian coach's family is not present on tour, and his wife, Jasmien Clijsner, shared an adorable image of their children celebrating the win, watching it on TV.

Their children, Arthur and Louis, are spotted wearing similar outfits while celebrating Swiatek's memorable win. Take a look at the image below:

The five-time Grand Slam champion will take on Belinda Bencic in the semifinal at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The Swiss defeated the in-form Mirra Andreeva 7-6(3), 7-6(2) in the quarterfinal.

"I can only imagine how hard it is to come back after pregnancy" - Iga Swiatek on Belinda Bencic ahead of their Wimbledon SF

Iga Swiatek at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek spoke kindly about her Wimbledon semifinal opponent, Belinda Bencic. The Pole talked about how they practiced together at the United Cup earlier in the season.

"I can only imagine how hard it is to come back after pregnancy," Iga Swiatek said (via WTA). "We practiced in the first event this year in United Cup, but it already seems like she's ready to be back in the rhythm."

Further, the World No. 4 hinted that she is expecting a tough fight from her opponent.

"For sure she has the game to play well here on grass. Yeah, I never doubted that she can't come back after pregnancy. She seems like she's in a good mood and she's playing well," Swiated added.

Bencic took a hiatus from the sport from September 2023 until October 2024, during which she gave birth to her daughter Bella. Since her return, she has bagged a title in Abu Dhabi and steadily moved back into the WTA Top 50.

Swiatek leads the head-to-head against Bencic 3-1. She also claimed a victory over the Swiss during their encounter at Wimbledon in 2023. The other semifinal at SW19 this year features Aryna Sabalenka against Amanda Anisimova.

