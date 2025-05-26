Iga Swiatek is looking to win her fourth consecutive French Open title during her 2025 campaign. However, the Pole's struggles with form ahead of the Major have prompted Chris Evert to deliver an ominous verdict on Swiatek's current level and mindset.

After recording subpar results since her loss in the Australian Open semifinals, Swiatek would've been hoping to make a resurgence during the clay swing. However, the Pole suffered a shock loss at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, failed to defend her title at the WTA 1000 events in Rome and Madrid, and slipped down to World No. 5 in the rankings ahead of the French Open.

As such, Chris Evert raised concerns about the vast difference in Iga Swiatek's position from last year and pointed out that the 23-year-old hadn't won a title since her triumph at the 2024 French Open. Speaking to TNT Sports, the former World No. 1 expressed her belief that Swiatek had "lost her game" because her title drought was weighing heavily on her mind.

"It’s not only about Iga’s form coming into this. It’s about how, in the last year, she hasn’t won a tournament. This time last year, she was world No. 1, dominant on clay, and had just won the French Open. She hasn’t won a title since then," Evert said.

"That’s preying on her; it’s really weighing on her mind. She’s playing with a little more stress; a little more emotion. She’s lost her game along the way. There’s some trouble there and she’s got to reset and figure that out," she added.

Evert suggested that the five-time Grand Slam champion had started doubting her own "invincibility" on clay due to a loss of confidence and a blow to her mental focus.

"She’s lost that confidence, that belief. She was invincible on clay. She stepped onto the court knowing she was going to win matches. She knew she was going to out-steady her opponent and still play aggressively. Mentally, the focus was always there. She’s dropped off," she said.

Interestingly, Iga Swiatek has maintained her self-belief despite her tough draw and concerning results, confidently asserting that her game is still formidable.

Chris Evert analyzes what it will take for Iga Swiatek to regain her form amid French Open title defense

Iga Swiatek and Chris Evert - Source: Getty

Despite her blunt verdict, Chris Evert said that she had faith in Iga Swiatek's ability to regain her form at the 2025 French Open, especially since the surface was more suited to the Pole's game than the clay at the WTA 1000 events in Rome and Madrid.

However, Evert warned that it would take an immense amount of mental strength for Swiatek to get back to her typical high level of play.

"That’s not to say that she can’t get it back, because I believe in her. This clay at Roland-Garros is a slower court than in Rome and Madrid. She can very well find her game and it’s going to take a lot of mental toughness on her part," Evert said.

Iga Swiatek is set to lock horns with Rebecca Sramkova in the first round of the claycourt Major. If she wins, the World No. 5 will meet the winner of the match between Emma Raducanu and Wang Xinyu in the second round.

