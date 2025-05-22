"My game is there" - Iga Swiatek sends bold word of caution to French Open opponents despite tough draw and concerning form

Iga Swiatek has acknowledged that her season so far has been marred by inconsistency. The Pole's acknowledgment came during her presence at the 2025 French Open's draw ceremony. However, she also expressed self-belief in her game. Swiatek is heading into this year's Roland Garros having won the prestigious claycourt Major for the last three successive years.

At the draw ceremony, the former No. 1 was asked if she's ready for her 2025 French Open campaign. Swiatek answered in the affirmative, but also briefly reflected on the poor displays that cut short her chances of winning some big titles so far this year.

"I mean, obviously (I'm ready to win the 2025 French Open). Everybody's here to win you know. I'm working hard to be ready and to play as good tennis as possible. For sure, this season has had more ups and downs than the years before," the Pole said.

Currently ranked fifth on the WTA Tour's singles rankings, Iga Swiatek went on to talk about her belief in her on-court abilities, and her need of the hour to use them effectively in matches.

"But my game is there. I just need to figure out how to use it in the most important moments and in the best way during the matches, and that's it. But you know, tennis is sometimes a complicated sport, but we should make it easy in our heads. So, I'll just start step by step," Swiatek added.

Clay is the surface that the Pole has thrived on most so far in her career. However, her form on the red dirt of Europe this year has been far from convincing. At the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Jelena Ostapenko went 6-0 up in the pair's WTA Tour-level head-to-head after stunning Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

At the Madrid Open, eventual runner-up Coco Gauff shocked the tennis world by routing the Pole 6-1, 6-1 in the semis. Most recently, the former No. 1 was ousted from the Italian Open by Danielle Collins in only the third round.

To make matters worse, at least on paper, Swiatek has been dealt a tough draw at Roland Garros.

Iga Swiatek in same half of French Open 2025 draw as reigning No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka; Pole also has to think about Elena Rybakina, Jasmine Paolini and Jelena Ostapenko threats

Iga Swiatek at the 2025 Madrid Open (Source: Getty)

The women's singles draw for the 2025 French Open is out, and the claycourt Grand Slam's four-time champion Iga Swiatek finds herself in what looks like an incredibly tough situation, even before main draw matches at the tournament have started.

For starters, Swiatek is in the same half of the draw as WTA No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. The Belarusian finished as the runner-up and quarterfinalist at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix and the Italian Open respectively in the buildup to Roland Garros. She also won the Madrid Open title.

To add to her worries, newly-crowned Italian Open champion Jasmine Paolini, 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina and 2017 French Open conqueror Jelena Ostapenko are also potential opponents who Iga Swiatek might have to face in Paris. The Pole's draw is a direct consequence of her drop down the WTA Tour's singles rankings, which have resulted in her being the fifth seeded player in the women's singles main draw at Roland Garros.

