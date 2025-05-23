Iga Swiatek's ex-team member reveals concerning details about Pole's camp affecting her growth

Jolanta Rusin-Krzepota, a physical preparation trainer who previously worked with Iga Swiatek, recently spoke up about her departure from the Pole's camp back in 2019. She also raised concerns regarding the behind-the-scenes affairs in Swiatek's team. Rusin-Krzepota's departure came on the back of sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz becoming a member of the Pole's setup.

In a recent interview with Sport.pl, Rusin-Krzepota, who is working with Marta Kostyuk these days, talked about the rebuilding that went on in Iga Swiatek's team in 2019 and how it prompted her to move on. It was in 2019 that the Pole began tasting success as she broke into the WTA top 50 and also reached her maiden WTA Tour-level final at the Ladies Open Lugano.

"When successes started coming, the team was rebuilt. New people appeared and some things simply did not work the way they should have. It's about a professional approach," Rusin-Krzepota said.

"The changes meant that the team that was working stopped working in a way that made me feel like this was my place to work. I didn't want to agree to some things. The changes that are needed, new incentives, are understandable, but we're talking about different changes here," she added.

Rusin-Krzepota went on to lay bare that she still cares for Iga Swiatek. Concerningly though, she also disclosed that towards the end of her tenure as Swiatek's physical preparation trainer, there was excessive "interference" in her work and a lack of prompt communication, which directly affected her routines with the Pole.

"It was very tiring for me" - Iga Swiatek's former fitness coach on unfavorable working conditions that led to 2019 split

Iga Swiatek (right) with coach Wim Fissette (left) during a training session at Roland Garros ahead of the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

In the same interview, Rusin-Krzepota criticized the drastically altered working dynamic within Iga Swiatek's team following the arrival of Daria Abramowicz. The physical preparation trainer bemoaned the way new methods were introduced without proper communication and discussion.

"I still have Iga's best interests in mind, I still have a huge sentiment for her. She is still a very young girl and I would not want my statements to affect her in any way. I will say this: whoever joins the team - and it does not matter whether it is a physiotherapist, psychologist or dietician - is responsible for their areas for the good of the player and for maintaining nice and healthy relationships. Unfortunately, this was missing here."

"There was too much interference in the competences of others, for example in the already established schemes of my warm-ups. There were changes introduced, new elements added without communicating with me. You know, I understand cooperation, new ideas, introducing novelties, but all this should be agreed, discussed, and not introduced without communication," she further added.

Ultimately, Rusin-Krzepota stated that she simply couldn't continue working with Iga Swiatek due to the overall environment of the Pole's camp. According to the physical preparation trainer, her expertise began to be undermined, which resulted in the split in the aftermath of the 2019 US Open.

"It was very tiring for me that I constantly had to solve these situations, explain, react to crossing boundaries in various situations. At some point I felt that I was not able to function like this," Rusin-Krzepota went on.

"After the US Open 2019, I resigned from the cooperation. I felt that whatever I did, it wouldn't help and I simply couldn't work in such conditions. I'm talking about undermining the position of other specialists in the team, their knowledge and experience. Everything. If I had stayed, I would have been fighting windmills," she concluded.

Abramowicz has often come under scrutiny for her role in Swiatek's team. For instance, earlier this month, Rennae Stubbs, Serena Williams' former coach, pointed the finger at the psychologist over Swiatek's timid display in the semifinals of the 2025 Madrid Open against Coco Gauff.

However, Iga Swiatek herself has vociferously shut down criticism directed at Abramowicz. The Pole suggested that a lot of the perception of the psychologist, created by the media, boils down to "false theories".

The former No. 1 is currently in Paris, preparing for the French Open, the claycourt Major where she last lost a match in 2021. This time around though, there are concerns surrounding the Pole's recent form, which has contributed significantly to multiple underwhelming performances and results. Her WTA Tour ranking has also taken a hit, as she finds herself in fifth spot now.

Swiatek will begin her Roland Garros campaign this year with a first-round match against Rebecca Sramkova on Sunday, May 25.

