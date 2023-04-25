Iga Swiatek's memes go viral following fun WTA challenge

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's picture was shared by the WTA channel on Twitter with a fun meme challenge thrown open to tennis fans.

The picture, a cut-out from the original, showed the Pole running and stretching out for a backhand. As a reward for the challenge, the WTA channel also announced that they would be re-tweeting the best photoshopped memes.

"We had fun with it last time...So let's have another go, TT!Best Photoshop gets a retweet," read the WTA's post.

Tennis fans were quick to take the picture and use it on some hilarious backdrops with fun captions. A meme used the picture to show the French Open champion fencing against a hapless opponent.

Another meme showed the 21-year-old, flying across an NBA basketball court, going for a slam dunk.

The WTA channel is close to picking a winner as they posted the top three memes and asked their followers to vote for the one they thought was the best.

One showed Swiatek climbing the Empire State Building while in another she was seen filling up the tank of her brand-new Porsche with a reference to her winning one at the Stuttgart Open.

The third focussed on her stressed face as she hilariously appeared to stretch out to feed a baby in time.

"Too many edits to decide from...Pick your favorite from these three here, or vote/reply for another!" posted the WTA channel.

wta @WTA



Pick your favorite from these three here, or vote/reply for another! twitter.com/WTA/status/165… wta @WTA



So let's have another go, TT!



Best Photoshop gets a retweet We had fun with it last time...So let's have another go, TT!Best Photoshop gets a retweet We had fun with it last time...So let's have another go, TT! 🎨Best Photoshop gets a retweet 🔄 https://t.co/2R5cvVNj73 Too many edits to decide from...Pick your favorite from these three here, or vote/reply for another! Too many edits to decide from... 😝Pick your favorite from these three here, or vote/reply for another! 👇 twitter.com/WTA/status/165… https://t.co/yMrPKjHVk3

With her entertaining expressions and responses, Swiatek is known to take her memes and reactions sportingly.

Iga Swiatek set to open her Madrid Open 2023 campaign

Iga Swiatek in action at the 2023 Stuttgart Open

Iga Swiatek will begin her 2023 Madrid Open campaign on Thursday, April 27. After receiving a first-round bye, she will face the winner between Emma Raducanu and a Qualifier/Lucky Loser.

The 21-year-old will come into the tournament fresh off the back of a thumping victory over Aryna Sabalenka, lifting her second consecutive trophy at the Stuttgart Open in the process. After clinching her maiden title of the season at the Qatar Open, this was the Pole's second title of the season and her 19th on tour so far.

In a post-match interview, she sounded confident and satisfied with her game plan.

"I wanted to win really, really hard, but I knew that I can't really focus on that and just I have to keep doing my job as I did on previous matches," she said. "I'm pretty happy that I could kind of have good mentality and just focus on what I want to do tennis-wise."

Last year, Iga Swiatek withdrew from the tournament due to a shoulder injury. After a perfect start to her clay season, the two-time French Open champion will look to continue her momentum at the Madrid Open.

Poll : 0 votes