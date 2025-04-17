Iga Swiatek's ex-psychologist, Daria Abramovicz, has shared her admiration for gymnast Simone Biles. Abramovicz has worked with Swiatek since 2019, helping the 17-year-old embark on a professional tennis career that has yielded five Grand Slam titles and an Olympic bronze medal. Earlier this month, Swiatek declared that their working relationship was over.

Abramovicz's tribute to Biles came after she read the gymnast's Olympic teammate Aly Raisman's comments about Biles's impact on the world of gymnastics. Biles won seven Olympic gold medals to Raisman's three.

Raisman issued a statement applauding Biles's stand on gymnasts' well-being, saying:

"Simone has changed lives by bringing mental health and athlete safety to the forefront. She has transformed gymnastics - and even sport itself. But her greatest legacy may be ensuring a better future for those who follow."

Abramovicz reposted the statement on her Instagram account and added her own one-word tribute to the much-decorated gymnast:

"Trailblazer"

Daria Abramowicz IG Story | Source: Daria Abramowicz Instagram/@abramowiczdaria

Iga Swiatek and Abramowicz had a turbulent six years together. Some observers felt that the Polish sports psychologist was too friendly with Swiatek and lacked the professional detachment necessary to do her job.

Iga Swiatek has made changes after a disappointing start to the 2025 season

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek has yet to win a tournament this year. The World No. 2 was beaten in the semifinal of the Australian Open by eventual champion Madison Keys and hasn't reached a final since then. Semifinals in Qatar and Indian Wells, and quarterfinals in Dubai and Miami, represent a disappointing return given the high standards set by the Pole.

As a result, Swiatek has made some changes to her team and earlier this month announced that psychologist Abramowicz would no longer be working with her. Tennis World's Facebook page reported her statement:

"After six years of achieving the greatest successes in my career, Daria Abramowicz and I have decided to end our cooperation. Due to this significant change, I am giving myself the next few weeks to start a new cooperation."

Iga Swiatek could benefit from gymnast Simone Biles' mental strength as she embarks on the European clay court season. She has started well at the Stuttgart Open, where she's seeded two, beating Croatian Jana Fett 6-2, 6-2 in the Round of 16. It's not yet known who she will play in the next round.

