Iga Swiatek's social media popularity soars in the wake of partnership with Roger Federer-backed 'On'

Iga Swiatek has seen a massive growth in her social media popularity since partnering with Roger Federer-backed Swiss company 'On' as her clothing sponsor.

Swiatek announced her partnership with On in March 2023, becoming the first female athlete to sign with the Swiss brand. The World No. 1 was previously sponsored by Nike, before switching to Asics in 2020. The brand also sponsors Ben Shelton for his clothing and shoe needs.

'On' was founded by Olivier Bernhard, a national Ironman champion, in partnership with David Allemann and Caspar Coppetti in 2010. Federer joined the company as a shareholder in 2019. The company released their signature 'THE ROGER' sneaker in July 2020. The latest iteration of the sneaker, called 'THE ROGER Pro clay' was launched in March 2023.

Since her partnership with 'On,' Swiatek has registered large gains in her popularity across social media platforms. She saw a 12% increase in her followers, over 54 million impressions and more than 2.6 engagements. Her recent triumph at the 2023 French Open was also marked by her increasing popularity on social media as posts involving her amassed over 100 million impressions and accounted for $3.49 million in social value.

"Fact that Roger Federer is involved is a good recommendation for tennis players" - Iga Swiatek on her partnership with 'On'

Iga Swiatek won the 2023 French Open

While announcing her partnership with 'On,' Iga Swiatek stated that Roger Federer's involvement with the brand was a good recommendation for tennis players.

"Well, from my side, I think just the fact that Roger is involved in that kind of company is just a good kind of recommendation for tennis players. I think also he influenced a lot on their side, so that's why they want to go further and they want to sign players," Swiatek said.

The Pole said that she was glad to embark on the partnership with the Swiss brand. The World No. 1 also claimed that the company treated her like a person first, rather than a machine, and expressed her gratitude for their support.

"But I'm pretty happy that we could make it happen because I feel like we share the same values. They have, like, kind of a personal approach for the players. I feel like it's treating me first like a person but not mainly as a machine to win, you know? It's a nice feeling to have that kind of support. I'm really happy that I'm starting this new chapter," she added.

Iga Swiatek will commence her grass court season at the 2023 Bad Homburg Open, scheduled to begin on June 25.

