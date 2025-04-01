Iga Swiatek's sporty fashion statement in splendid bomber jacket leaves fans swooning

Iga Swiatek turned up in style as pictures of her recent outing in Warsaw surfaced all over social media. The Pole had a heartbreaking run at Indian Wells, followed by the Miami Open of this season, post which she returned to her country in hopes of taking some time off from the sport to clear her mind and prepare for the rest of the season.

The World No. 2, however, didn't fool the eyes of the paparazzi as Polish media house Fakt caught her in an effortlessly fashionable look on Monday. She donned a color-blocked bomber jacket by the brand Kith, paired with blue regular denims and white sneakers.

Tennis fans were in awe of her sporty fashion and complimented her choice of outfit. One reacted to her picture posted on X (formerly Twitter) to illustrate how her hair and jacket go together, making for a stylish choice.

"That jacket and the hair why did she eat down," the fan wrote.

Another fan was obsessed over Swiatek's look as she referred to her as a 'mother' for rocking the stylish fit.

"she always gives mother UGH i love her," the fan swooned.

Here are some other reactions from tennis fans:

"Look who we got here 😅 Nice jacket Iga 😁," a fan admired.

"@Iga_Nation I want a jacket like that," joked another fan.

"love the jacket <3," said a fan endearingly.

"Iga has style," a fan opined.

"Great jacket, original and classy," said a fan hyping her up (translated from Polish).

Iga Swiatek had ordinary runs in the American swing of the season and admitted to making errors during her Miami Open quarterfinals loss to teenager Alexandra Eala.

Iga Swiatek on her loss to Alexandra Eala and the clay season

Iga Swiatek at the Miami Open press meet - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek acknowledged how she made unforced errors in her clash against Alexandra Eala and lauded her opponent for pushing her to her limits. She spoke candidly about her loss to her at the post-match press conference. She said:

"I wasn’t playing my best game, and I felt like my forehand collapsed a little, so it was uncomfortable. Alexandra definitely took her chances and pushed me, so she deserved to win this match."

She further added how she is looking forward to the clay season and will look to put her best performance forth.

"I don’t want to dwell on this loss too much. It’s important to learn from defeats, but there are bigger things ahead. I’m happy we’re moving to the clay season. I don’t know how it’ll look this year, but I’m working hard to be ready for the first tournaments," she added.

The former No. 1 will be seen in action next at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Stuttgart Open) starting on April 14..

