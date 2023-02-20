Iga Swiatek broke the WTA record for the fewest games dropped en route to a title at the recently concluded Qatar Open, but the World No. 1 herself doesn't think she has peaked.

In what can only be construed as a nonchalant warning shot to the rest of the pack, Swiatek declared that some of the tournaments coming up - like the Italian Open or the French Open, for instance - were ones she felt more confident in.

Speaking at her pre-tournament press conference at the Dubai Tennis Championships, the three-time Grand Slam champion admitted that she improved on her level in Doha, compared to the Australian Open at least.

However, the clay season was what she was really looking forward to, before which Swiatek will have to defend two WTA 1000 titles at the Sunshine Double in Indian Wells and Miami.

"Well, I don't think I peaked because there are, like, many pretty nice tournaments [left] that I like, like Rome, Roland Garros, basically whole clay season," Swiatek said. "I wouldn't say that I peaked. I just got my level up comparing to Australia, that's all."

The 21-year-old also touched on her relative drop in form in January, where she exited the Australian Open in the fourth round and couldn't drag Poland into the final of the United Cup. Despite those results, Iga Swiatek was not dismayed, remarking that she felt she had done a good job regardless and had simply lost matches against good opponents on their good days.

"It was the beginning of the season. My pre-season was pretty intense on court and also off court. I still feel like I did a really good job in United Cup before the travel day that we had. I was playing really, really solid matches," Iga Swiatek said. "On Australian Open, as well. I played against Elena, and she totally deserved to win. She went to the final later. For sure she was in a good shape."

Iga Swiatek reveals she mentally reset herself after the Australian Open exit

Iga Swiatek also spoke about her dominant title run at the Qatar Open, where she defeated Danielle Collins, Veronika Kudermetova and Jessica Pegula en route to her first title of the year. The Pole revealed that she mentally reset herself after her Australian Open exit, adding that she had learned a valuable lesson that she needed to be more energetic on court during her loss to Elena Rybakina.

"I really used the time after Australian Open properly and I could reset, focus just on working on my technique. And mentally also kind of, yeah, reset, as I said. I just remember that, I don't know, I just learned a lesson on my last match in Australia," Iga Swiatek said. "I realize I have to, like, energetically be there on court and run a little bit more, give more. In Doha I was able to do that."

With Swiatek able to do just that in Qatar, she knocked out all three opponents for the combined loss of just five games, two fewer than Chris Evert's record that had stood for more than 40 years. In Dubai, the World No. 1 will begin her campaign against Leylah Fernandez, who won her opener against Julia Grabher in straight sets.

