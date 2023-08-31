"Iga Swiatek is shaking; better start packing now" - Tennis fans incredulous over Jelena Ostapenko's 2R victory at US Open despite 80 unforced errors

Jelena Ostapenko progressed to the third round of the 2023 US Open, edging out Elina Avanesyan in three-sets in the second round on Thursday, August 31.

The 20th seed started strong and was close to a win after she won the first set and led the second, 5-2. However, Avanesyan fought back and forced the match into a decider set.

The match appeared to have slipped from the Latvian's hands, before she found her footing again and closed it in her favor, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.

However, it wasn't the victory but the unusual statistics of the match that baffled tennis fans. Ostapenko made a whopping 80 unforced errors before coming out on top.

Tennis journalist Jose Morgado shared the statistic on Twitter, noting that the player would most likely face Iga Swiatek in the fourth round:

"Jelena Ostapenko the most likely R16 opponent for #1 Iga Swiatek, survives quite a match against Elina Avanesyan to reach the 3rd round. 6-3, 5-7, 7-5! Final stats are delicious: Ostapenko: 57 winners, 80 unforced errors, Avanesyan: 11 winners, 30 unforced errors," he posted.

A fan responded to Morgado's post, hilariously commenting that looking at the stat, the World No.1 should probably "start packing now."

"only 80 UEs over 3 sets? Iga is shaking better start packing now," wrote a fan.

The response also prompted others to point out Ostapenko's 3-0 lead in the head-to-head against Swiatek. Here are a few more reactions:

Jelena Ostapenko to square off against Bernarda Pera in R3 of the US Open

Jelena Ostapenko will clash with Bernarda Pera in the third round of the 2023 US Open on Friday, September 1.

The former French Open champion will come into the match after two three-set battles - one against Jasmine Paolini in the first round and the other against Elina Avanesyan in the second round.

She will be looking go further than her deepest run at the US Open, which was reaching the third round in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Croatian-American Bernarda Pera opened her US Open campaign with a bang, overcoming 16th seed Veronika Kudermetova in the opening round. She then defeated Wang Xiyu in a three-set match. Her best result at the US Open has been a second round exit in 2018 and 2020.

The two players have met once on-court at the 2019 Jurmala Open. Pera leads their head-to-head, 1-0.