"Iga Swiatek showed the heart of a champion" - Serena Williams' ex-coach lauds Pole for thrilling comeback French Open win over Elena Rybakina

Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rick Macci, lauded Iga Swiatek's exceptional efforts to come back from a set down and defeat Elena Rybakina at the 2025 French Open. The Pole has qualified for the quarterfinals for the sixth consecutive time on Parisian clay.

On Sunday, June 1, Swiatek took on Rybakina in the fourth round of the French Open. Both competitors were in fine form at the event, but the Kazakh ran away with the first set in no time. She broke and led again in the second, but Swiatek, playing at her favorite event, was not to be counted out.

The World No. 5 mounted an exceptional comeback, winning the second set and eventually bagging the decider to register a 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 win.

Swiatek has not reached a final since winning the 2024 French Open title and seemed to be low on confidence and struggling in form before this year's clay-court Slam. However, Macci believed that her confidence was back.

"Iga showed the heart of a champion who has been there done that. She has the Big C back and no matter if she taking that Punch she is staying mentally strong and not going out for Lunch," Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci wrote on X.

Swiatek has now reached the quarterfinals at three consecutive Grand Slam events. She will face the 13th seed, Elina Svitolina, next in Paris.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs was unhappy with Iga Swiatek's service against Elena Rybakina at French Open, but admitted that it improved

Rennae Stubbs watches on as Serena Williams plays at the 2022 US Open - Source: Getty

Early on, in the fourth-round clash between Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina, the Pole was not serving well. Her service let her down, and Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, commented about it on X.

"Iga poor serving is going to crush her in this match. I don’t know why she doesn’t hit a Kick serve as a first serve particularly on the second court. And if you don’t serve well against Elena, your toast," she wrote.

Later, fans commented on her post about Swiatek's late rally and victory. One fan wrote:

"Where are you now? And do you have anything else to say?"

Stubbs responded:

"Yeah on my Podcast. You’ll hear all about it. Served better and made the difference."

In the quarterfinals, Iga Swiatek takes on Elina Svitolina. The Pole leads their head-to-head 3-1, winning their only battle on clay in Rome in 2021.

