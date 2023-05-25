American tennis legend John McEnroe recently gave his verdict on World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's French Open chances. Swiatek defied the notion that she was only a clay-court specialist when she won her third Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open. However, there is no denying that the red clay is ideal for her adaptable game, making Roland Garros her comfort venue.

The Pole enters as the favorite for a third title in four years in the French capital as she approaches her fourth Grand Slam victory at the French Open, though she may face stiffer competition than her unstoppable campaign last year.

John McEnroe told Eurosport that Iga Swiatek is an exceptional player on clay, surpassing her competitors. However, he believes that both Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina possess the ability to overpower Swiatek with their powerful shots and strong serving skills.

McEnroe said:

"On clay she's just a step above everyone. But I think Sabalenka and Rybakina can blow her off the court, they are such big hitters, big servers, particularly, Rybakina"

Acknowledging the prowess of Sabalenka and Rybakina, he still favored the Pole as the top pick, saying:

"I don't know if you can do that long enough, but it is two out of three as opposed to the best of five, so I think those type of players can cause problems. But I would still pick Swiatek."

What makes Iga Swiatek so successful at the French Open?

Iga Swiatek pictured at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2023 - Day Ten.

Iga Swiatek's performance at the French Open has been nothing short of exceptional. As the two-time champion, she has displayed remarkable skill, determination, and composure on the clay courts of Roland Garros. Her powerful and versatile game has overwhelmed her opponents, making her a force to be reckoned with.

From the beginning of the tournament, the Pole showcased her unwavering focus and intensity. Her blistering forehand, impeccable footwork, and strategic shot selection have allowed her to dominate her matches.

Swiatek's mental resilience has also been a defining factor in her success. Despite facing tough challenges and intense pressure, she has remained composed and confident throughout her matches. Her ability to stay calm under pressure and execute her game plan has propelled her to victories.

As she enters the 2023 French Open, all eyes will be on Iga Swiatek as she aims to defend her title. With her exceptional talent and unwavering determination, she is undoubtedly a strong contender for the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup once again.

