"Iga Swiatek is the Taylor Swift of tennis"; "Stuttgart & Roland-Garros waiting": Fans elated by Pole making history with 3rd Qatar Open win in a row

Iga Swiatek made history by becoming the first player to win three consecutive titles at the Qatar Open after she defeated Elena Rybakina in the final of the 2024 edition.

The top-seeded Pole had her most formidable challenger so far at the 2024 Qatar Open in the form of Rybakina. The first set of the title contest was filled with breaks of serve, with both women exchanging three breaks each. Swiatek fended off the danger of dropping her first set in Doha in the tiebreaker.

She then displayed her best tennis in the second set to wrap up the match, 7-6 (8), 6-2, and defend her title. Tennis fans were elated to see Pole win her first tournament of the year.

They hailed her as the supremo of women's tennis, with one going so far as to compare her to pop superstar Taylor Swift. Fans also hoped that Swiatek would complete a three-peat at the Stuttgart Open and Roland Garros as well.

"She’s literally the Taylor Swift of tennis make of that what you will," said a fan.

"Stuttgart and Roland Garros are waiting to make them THREE IN A ROW!" another fan hoped.

"I like how people beat Iga Swiatek now and again to make us think there's some difference at the top of world tennis and then she dips in to remind us that actually, everything is exactly the same!" a fan wrote.

"At this point just rename the entire city to doHER," a fan tweeted.

Here are more fan reactions to Iga Swiatek's Qatar Open title:

Iga Swiatek becomes the first player since Serena Williams to win a WTA Tour event three years in a row

Serena Williams pictured at 2015 Miami Open

With her triumph at the 2024 Qatar Open, Iga Swiatek has become the first player since American legend Serena Williams to win a WTA tour-level tournament for three consecutive years.

Williams achieved the feat at the Miami Open, winning the WTA 1000 tournament in 2013 (d. Maria Sharapova), 2014 (d. Li Na), and 2015 (d. Carla Suarez Navarro).

Iga Swiatek did not drop a set en route to her title in Doha this year. She bettered Sorana Cirstea, Ekaterina Alexandrova, Victoria Azarenka, Karolina Pliskova (via walkover), and Elena Rybakina to win the year's first WTA 1000 title. The Pole did not drop a set in last year's Qatar Open as well.

The World No. 1 will now head to Dubai for the WTA 1000 Dubai Tennis Championships. She reached the final of the tournament last year, losing to Barbora Krejcikova in the final, and will receive a first-round bye this year.