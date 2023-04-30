World No. 1 Iga Swiatek continued her exceptional form as she reached the fourth round of the Madrid Open, her first clay tournament of the 2023 season. With her win over Bernarda Pera, Swiatek added another feather to her already illustrious cap.

The three-time Grand Slam winner has now surpassed American legend Serena Williams as the player with the highest winning percentage on clay across WTA 1000 events.

Williams retired from the sport in 2022 after winning 23-Grand Slam singles titles in a career that spanned over two decades. The American has a success rate of 88% on clay in WTA 1000 events, followed by Maria Sharapova with a 82.1% winning percentage.

OptaAce @OptaAce



#MMOPEN | @MutuaMadridOpen @WTA 88.2% - Iga Swiatek now holds the highest winning percentage on clay at WTA-1000 events (88.2%), surpassing Serena Williams (88%). Commander. @WTA _insider 88.2% - Iga Swiatek now holds the highest winning percentage on clay at WTA-1000 events (88.2%), surpassing Serena Williams (88%). Commander.#MMOPEN | @MutuaMadridOpen @WTA @WTA_insider https://t.co/XRrHVvmkfc

Swiatek's win over Pera was her 52nd in her 59th WTA 1000 match on clay, taking her winning percantage to 88.2%. Two-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur is also among the top five on the list, with an 81.3% winning percentage across WTA 1000 events on clay.

During her playing career, Serena Williams won the Madrid Open twice, in 2012 and 2013. Meanwhile, Swiatek is yet to win her maiden Madrid Open singles title.

How has Iga Swiatek fared so far?

Qatar Total Energies Open - Day Six

Iga Swiatek has been in exceptional form since the start of the season. The World No. 1 kicked off her campaign at the Australian Open, where she lost to reigning Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina in the fourth round.

The Pole followed it up with a title-winning run at the Qatar Open. In the process, she did not drop a set and hit a couple of bagels to win the title. Swiatek then reached the finals in Dubai and lost to Barbora Krejcikova, 6-4, 6-2.

Up against Rybakina for the second time this season, Swiatek lost in straight sets in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. At the Stuttgart Open, Swiatek beat 2023 Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka in the final to win her second title of the season.

At the Madrid Open, the two-time French Open winner beat Julia Grabher 6-3, 6-2 in the second round. In the third round, the Pole beat Pera to book a place in the fourth round of the tournament.

Iga Swiatek will face either Zheng Qinwen or 16th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes