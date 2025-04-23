Iga Swiatek turns up glamor with chic Lancôme photoshoot just days after signing historic deal

Globally renowned beauty company Lancôme recently unveiled the first look of their campaign with Iga Swiatek. The poster displayed the WTA star dressed in an adorable pink outfit with a bright smile and blush on her cheeks. The update came just days after she announced her potential sponsorship with L'Oréal's subsidiary.

Swiatek created history by becoming the first ever athlete to sign a deal with Lancôme. She also emerged as the first name from Poland to be associated with the 90-year-old beauty brand. With this, the WTA star joined a star-studded lineup including famous celebrities such as Zendaya and Julia Roberts.

In the photoshoot, Iga Swiatek can be seen posing with a bright smile, with fingers pointing towards her cheeks. Dressed in pink, the five-time Grand Slam champion drew adorable reactions from fans.

The update came after Iga Swiatek herself announced the news on social media. The 23-year-old shared glimpses from her debut photoshoot with the brand, in which she can be seen wearing a black jumpsuit and bold red lipstick. She unveiled her first experience with the brand by narrating a story from her teenage years.

Lancôme unveils why Iga Swiatek is the right fit for the sponsorship

Iga Swiatek at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix | Image Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek's latest partnership with Lancôme turned out to be a win-win for both the brand and the athlete. In a statement released on social media, the globally renowned beauty company explained how Swiatek emerged as the right fit to further promote their brand story among millions of people who avidly watch the sport.

"She perfectly mirrors Lancôme’s expertise in the beauty world, and she is the voice of the young generation and an inspiration for all. Iga has repeatedly demonstrated that she has worked hard for her success, masterfully setting boundaries and establishing her own rules," the brand conveyed on Instagram.

Swiatek's sponsorship portfolio continues to excel with the latest deal. The former World No. 1 is already a part of globally renowned billionaire brands, including Rolex, Lego, Infosys and others. With a commendable $34 million prize money portfolio, she topped the Forbes list of the top 10 highest-earning female athletes.

After her unexpected defeat at the Stuttgart Open, Swiatek is now preparing herself to begin the highly anticipated campaign in Madrid. Matched against Alexandra Eala, her opening showdown is set to commence on 24th April.

