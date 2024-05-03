Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Madrid Open, Final

Top seeds Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are set to lock horns for the second consecutive year in the finals of the Madrid Open. Sabalenka, the defending champion, is vying for her third title in Madrid, while top seed Switatek is looking for her first.

The Polish World No. 1 has looked good all week, losing just one set en route to the final. She lost a paltry eight games in her first three matches combined against Wang Xiyu, Sorana Cirstea and Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Up against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals, Swiatek dropped the first set but won the next two convincingly to seal an emphatic 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 win.

Normal service resumed in the last four as she brushed 18th seed Madison Keys off-court with a 6-1, 6-3 scoreline to reach her second Madrid Open final of her career.

Sabalenka, on the contrary, plowed through a trio of matches that went the distance to kick off her campaign, beating Magda Linette, Robin Montgomery, and Danielle Collins.

She took on Russian teen Mirra Andreeva in the quarters where she sealed a comfortable 6-1, 6-4 win. She was put through the grinder by Elena Rybakina in the semis, plowing back from a set down to seal a hard-fought 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) win.

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka match schedule

Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are set to headline play at the La Caja Mágica in Madrid on Saturday.

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2024

Time: 6:30 p.m. local time

Madrid follows the Central European Time (GMT +2).

Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka streaming details

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Fans from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, India, and the other countries mentioned below, can catch live-action of the women's finals from the Caja Magica in Madrid on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel & TC Plus

UK: Amazon Prime

Australia: beIN SPORTS

Canada: TSN

India: Tennis Channel & SonyLiv

Italy: Sky Italia

France: Eurosport

Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein: Sky Deutschland

Spain: Telefonica/Movistar & TVE

Serbia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro: Sportklub

China: CCTV

Poland: Polsat

Greece: OTE

Romania: DigiSport

Denmark, Norway: TV2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Central and South America: ESPN

Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, & Afghanistan: Sony Network & MSM

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.