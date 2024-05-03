Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | Madrid Open, Final

Top seeds Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are set to lock horns for the second consecutive year in the finals of the Madrid Open. Sabalenka, the defending champion, is vying for her third title in Madrid, while top seed Switatek is looking for her first.
The Polish World No. 1 has looked good all week, losing just one set en route to the final. She lost a paltry eight games in her first three matches combined against Wang Xiyu, Sorana Cirstea and Sara Sorribes Tormo.
Up against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals, Swiatek dropped the first set but won the next two convincingly to seal an emphatic 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 win.
Normal service resumed in the last four as she brushed 18th seed Madison Keys off-court with a 6-1, 6-3 scoreline to reach her second Madrid Open final of her career.
Sabalenka, on the contrary, plowed through a trio of matches that went the distance to kick off her campaign, beating Magda Linette, Robin Montgomery, and Danielle Collins.
She took on Russian teen Mirra Andreeva in the quarters where she sealed a comfortable 6-1, 6-4 win. She was put through the grinder by Elena Rybakina in the semis, plowing back from a set down to seal a hard-fought 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5) win.
Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka match schedule
Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka are set to headline play at the La Caja Mágica in Madrid on Saturday.
Date: Saturday, April 4, 2024
Time: 6:30 p.m. local time
Madrid follows the Central European Time (GMT +2).
Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka streaming details
Fans from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, India, and the other countries mentioned below, can catch live-action of the women's finals from the Caja Magica in Madrid on the following channels and sites:
USA: Tennis Channel & TC Plus
UK: Amazon Prime
Australia: beIN SPORTS
Canada: TSN
India: Tennis Channel & SonyLiv
Italy: Sky Italia
France: Eurosport
Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein: Sky Deutschland
Spain: Telefonica/Movistar & TVE
Serbia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Slovenia, Montenegro: Sportklub
China: CCTV
Poland: Polsat
Greece: OTE
Romania: DigiSport
Denmark, Norway: TV2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
Central and South America: ESPN
Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, & Afghanistan: Sony Network & MSM
