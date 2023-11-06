Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | WTA Finals, Final

Second seed Iga Swiatek will face fifth seed Jessica Pegula in the final of the WTA Finals on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Both players have produced some terrific performances so far in Cancun and haven't dropped a single set en route to the title clash. Swiatek started the year-end tournament with a 7-6(3), 6-0 win over seventh seed Marketa Vondrousova and followed it up by beating third seed Coco Gauff 6-0, 7-5.

She finished the round-robin stage with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2 victory over sixth seed Ons Jabeur to top the Chetumal Group and set up a semifinal meeting with top seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Swiatek maintained her good form and beat the Belarusian 6-3, 6-2 to reach the final of the WTA Finals for the very first time in her career.

Jessica Pegula, who lost all of her group matches in last year's edition of the tournament, started with a 7-5, 6-2 win over fourth seed Elena Rybakina before defeating Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-3 to book her place in the semifinals. The American then triumphed 6-3, 6-2 over eighth seed Maria Sakkari to win the Bacalar Group.

Pegula faced her doubles partner Coco Gauff in the semifinals and registered a comprehensive 6-2, 6-1 win to reach the title clash at the WTA Finals.

Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula will face off for the ninth time, with the Pole leading 5-3 in the head-to-head. Victory for Swiatek will see her regain the World No. 1 ranking.

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula match schedule

The final between Swiatek and Pegula will be the second and final match on the Estadio Paradisus on November 6, 2023.

Timing: (November 6) Not before 4:30 pm local time, 4:30 pm EST, 9:30 pm GMT; (November 7) 3 am IST

Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula streaming details

