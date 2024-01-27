Tennis fans have shared their reactions after Aryna Sabalenka defeated Zheng Qinwen to become the Australian Open champion for the second time.

Defending champion Sabalenka faced China’s Zheng Qinwen in the final of the 2024 Australian Open on Saturday, January 27. She previously defeated Ella Seidel, Brenda Fruhvirtova, Lesia Tsurenko, Amanda Anisimova, Barbora Krejcikova and Coco Gauff en route to the summit clash.

The Belarusian, who was formidable in all her matches leading up to the final, maintained her stellar level in the title clash as well. She did not drop a single set throughout her campaign and defeated first-time Major finalist Zheng 6-3, 6-2 in one hour and 16 minutes to lift the trophy for the second time on the trot.

Doing so, Aryna Sabalenka became the first women’s player to win back-to-back titles in Melbourne since her compatriot and former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka, who won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013. She also replicated Azarenka in becoming only the second women’s player in the Open Era to win her first two Grand Slam titles at the tournament.

The title clash in Melbourne was Aryna Sabalenka’s third Grand Slam final within a year. She previously featured in the 2023 US Open final as well. Additionally, the 25-year-old has reached the semifinals or better in the last six Grand Slams she has contested.

Tennis fans were amazed by the level shown by the World No. 2 and shared their reactions online.

One fan remarked on Sabalenka's growth in hilarious fashion, acknoweldging how she has lost five of her Grand Slam semifinal matches so far and how has been criticized for her 'Go big or go home' playing style.

"Choked almost all grand slam semifinals, brainless basher allegations haven’t stopped, fanbase slowly collapsing after all terrible losses, tiger on her tattoo wanted to jump off her arm, SHE HAD ONE CHANCE AND SHE DID IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

"Two years ago, she was a double fault machine. Went back to the drawing board and kept working. Now double slam champ," another fan wrote.

Aryna Sabalenka inches closer to World No. 1; Zheng Qinwen cracks top 10 after Australian Open 2024 final

Zheng Qinwen and Aryna Sabalenka pictured at the 2024 Australian Open

With the Australian Open win, Aryna Sabalenka successfully defended all of her 2000 ranking points from last year. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, lost a few points after exiting the tournament one round earlier than her fourth-round appearance from 2023.

The Belarusian, who briefly became the World No. 1 after the 2023 US Open, will now look to close the gap between her and Swiatek in the upcoming tournaments. She currently trails the Pole by 865 ranking points.

Zheng Qinwen, meanwhile, is set to make her top 10 debut. Ranked 15th at the moment, the Chinese will hold a career-best seventh position when the rankings are refreshed on Monday.

It is worth noting that the 21-year-old is only the second player from her country to reach a Grand Slam singles final after Li Na, who featured in four such finals and won the 2011 French Open and the 2014 Australian Open.