"Women always have to do more to get recognition and even if they do, they may not get it" - Tennis fans fuming as Carlos Alcaraz gets picked over Iga Swiatek in TIME100 Next list

The 2022 US Open singles champions Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz are two of the biggest stars who have established themselves at a young age and have enjoyed unparalleled success this season.

While the World No. 1 Pole has won as many as seven WTA singles titles, including two Grand Slams and four WTA 1000 events this season, she has also broken Venus Williams' streak of 35 consecutive match-wins, winning 37.

The 19-year-old Spaniard became the youngest-ever ATP World No.1 when he downed Casper Ruud in the US Open title clash earlier this month. He won four titles earlier in the year, including two Masters 1000 tournaments in Miami and Madrid.

The Spaniard recently tweeted to reveal that he has been named in the 2022 TIME100 Next list, a list in which TIME includes 1000 rising stars from across industries around the world. While it was a proud moment for the tennis world to see Alcaraz's name on the elite list, some fans expressed their disappointment, arguing that Swiatek deserved it more than him.

"No offense to Carlos but the way women always have to do more to get recognition and even if they do, they may not get it. Iga had historical season for what?," a fan tweeted.

"Of the 5 athletes on that list, literally two are women, I don't think it has anything to do with gender, but rather with the impact they have had worldwide, and it's clear that Carlos' impact has been bigger so far," a user wrote.

"Iga won RG at 19 and became No.1 at 20 while breaking Serena’s record of match streak. Oh and she won 10 titles and 3 slams at 21," another tweet read.

Here are some more reactions:

Kate Ruddle @KateRuddle1 @nascentnaga @azrathearcher I like Carlos and he is deserving but the number of points he required to make no1 is v low compared to others in the past. Does that undermine his achievement, no and nor should anyone undermine Iga’s as she is a different level now & v deserving & should have been included. @nascentnaga @azrathearcher I like Carlos and he is deserving but the number of points he required to make no1 is v low compared to others in the past. Does that undermine his achievement, no and nor should anyone undermine Iga’s as she is a different level now & v deserving & should have been included.

bart(y) @bencics_4_df ‍ @azrathearcher she did WAY more and still did not get recognition @azrathearcher she did WAY more and still did not get recognition😵‍💫

angie @whatanangell @azrathearcher slap who made this list -and didn't add iga- 37 times or something idk @azrathearcher slap who made this list -and didn't add iga- 37 times or something idk

nomad @lumos011 @azrathearcher Alcaraz is the youngest world no.1 ever in men so that's a pretty distinctive record. Iga became very dominant after the retirement of Ash Barty but so far she doesn't have any historical records as far as I know. @azrathearcher Alcaraz is the youngest world no.1 ever in men so that's a pretty distinctive record. Iga became very dominant after the retirement of Ash Barty but so far she doesn't have any historical records as far as I know.

Pro Tennis Takes @popoftennis @azrathearcher Iga is great, but she hasn’t broken through to the general American public. Alcaraz has even non-tennis people buzzing. @azrathearcher Iga is great, but she hasn’t broken through to the general American public. Alcaraz has even non-tennis people buzzing.

Does iga have *any* memorable matches this year? @azrathearcher 1ga does deserve more hype but Alcaraz nuked this season with 2 masters titles a slam and #1 from nowhere in the rankings.In particular, his Madrid run blew my mind.beatNadal-Djokovic-Zverev on clay.Does iga have *any* memorable matches this year? @azrathearcher 1ga does deserve more hype but Alcaraz nuked this season with 2 masters titles a slam and #1 from nowhere in the rankings.In particular, his Madrid run blew my mind. beatNadal-Djokovic-Zverev on clay.Does iga have *any* memorable matches this year?

"I will definitely let them know about my dissatisfaction" - Iga Swiatek on scheduling of WTA Finals and Billie Jean King Cup

Iga Swiatek unhappy with tournaments scheduling

Scheduled to be played in Dallas, Texas, this year, the WTA Finals will see eight players compete against each other from October 31 to November 7. However, the prestigious Billie Jean King Cup is scheduled from November 8 to 13, making World No. 1 Iga Swiatek unhappy with the scheduling.

Speaking to Gazeta, the Polish media house, the 21-year-old stated that although she understood the complexities of scheduling events, she was still dissatisfied.

"I am dissatisfied, although I know that arranging everything is complicated. Certainly the fact that the WTA and ITF federations in a sense did not cooperate to facilitate our task is irritating to me. I will definitely take steps to let them know about my dissatisfaction," Iga Swiatek said.

