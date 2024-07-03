"Iga Swiatek wearing the same sh*t as last year" "This is so embarrassing"- Fans disappointed by Pole's Wimbledon 2024 kit by Roger Federer-backed On

Iga Swiatek's outfit for the 2024 Wimbledon Championships remaining virtually unchanged from her 2023 kit has disappointed tennis fans. They have voiced their dissatisfaction with the World No. 1's apparel sponsor On, the Roger Federer-backed sportswear brand.

Swiatek took on a formidable opponent in Sofia Kenin in her opening match at SW19. Although Kenin pulled off a stunning upset over Coco Gauff in the first round of the grasscourt Major last year, she failed to replicate her winning performance against the Pole.

The World No. 1 delivered a commanding performance in her tournament opener, claiming a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Kenin to advance to the second round. With her triumph, the 23-year-old extended her impressive winning streak to 20 matches.

Trending

Beyond Iga Swiatek's dominant performance, it was her outfit that caught the attention of fans, but for all the wrong reasons. They couldn't help but notice that the 23-year-old wore the same kit as last year, as evidenced by WTA Spain even sharing a graphic featuring Swiatek from last year's grasscourt Major.

"They used her 2023 photo 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 @on_running find f**king shame," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Fans expressed their dismay at On recycling the same outfit for the five-time Grand Slam champion, especially since Swiatek being made to wear the same silhouette at every tournament has been a bone of contention for quite some time.

"Is iga wearing the same sh*t as last year bye," one fan commented.

"Iga’s really gonna be wearing the SAME exact outfit for Wimbledon each year as long as she’s with On… they could’ve added a little stripe or something to add lil flair idk," another fan chimed in.

"She wears like 3 kits per year, they’re all the same shape and they’re even reusing kits from last season? what do they even do at the On headquarters?????" said another.

Others expressed their outrage over the "embarrassing" treatment of the World No. 1.

"World no.1, 5 f**king slams.... but looking like itf player.... this is so embarrassing," one fan posted.

"Iga is world 1 . Her team got to do better with her kit," another fan wrote.

"At this point iganation needs to make iga a custom kit because her sponsors stay clueless," said yet another.

Iga Swiatek to take on Petra Martic in Wimbledon 2R

Iga Swiatek (Source: Getty)

Iga Swiatek expressed satisfaction with her progress on grass after her commanding win over Sofia Kenin, emphasizing her goal to make improvements with each successive round.

"Honestly, on this surface it’s not about the result for me, about the progress. In terms of if I’m doing things better than last year. I’m not really looking at numbers or statistics, just trying to be better every day," Iga Swiatek said in her on-court interview.

"Obviously, I had a great beginning of the season so I feel like I can come here and kind of not worry about points or anything, yeah, just focus on what I want to focus on," she added. "Hopefully this progress that I’ve made is going to pay off."

The World No. 1 will continue her campaign against Petra Martic in the second round. Martic claimed a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over Francesca Jones to book her place against the Pole.

Iga Swiatek enjoys a 3-0 record against Martic, including a 6-2, 7-5 win over the Croatian in the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Fans ridicule Alexander Zverev's "most open Wimbledon" assessment