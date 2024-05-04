Tennis fans shared their disappointment with Roger Federer-backed On yet again, as Iga Swiatek's reported outfit for the 2024 French Open circulated on social media.

Swiatek is through to the Madrid Open final, setting up a blockbuster title clash against defending champion Aryna Sabalenka. Having suffered a loss to Sabalenka in last year's final, the Pole will aim to avenge her defeat and clinch her maiden title at the WTA 1000 event.

Amid her campaign, a French billboard for On displayed the World No. 1 in a new outfit featuring an ombre white, red and purple design. Tennis writer Bastien Fachan shared an image of the poster, speculating about it likely being the Pole's kit for her title defense at the French Open.

"Iga in Paris, season 4?," he posted.

He also expressed his admiration for the outfit, sharing his belief that it would look "amazing" in action.

"Think the kit is gonna look amazing," he commented further.

However, fans didn't share Fachan's enthusiasm. Many expressed their dismay at the praise, especially considering the criticism On has frequently received for the lack of variety in Iga Swiatek's outfits.

"I think we're all victims of Stockholm Syndrome at this stage😄😉," one fan commented.

"Are you guys seriously praising this mediocrity? I feel like I’m being gaslit😟," said another.

Fans also lambasted On for their design choices for the 22-year-old, particularly calling out their failure to properly incorporate her desire for purple elements in her kits.

"Part of me feels like when On makes their kits they just close their eyes and spray paint and hope for the best like cmon be serious," a fan wrote.

"She wanted purple kit and they gave her this???" another fan chimed in.

"She said I’d like some purple, they said sure, we put some around the armpit," yet another fan shared.

One fan took issue with the kit featuring the same cut as Iga Swiatek's previous outfits.

"Ohh I like those colors. ... but isn't it the same cut like the old one? maybe they don't know you can have tank tops in different cuts," the fan posted.

Meanwhile, several fans suggested that the latest kit only received praise for its marginal improvement over her earlier looks.

"At this point we take everything as a win 😭 bar is literally in the Mariana Trench," one fan commented.

"I was starving to point i think it looks nice," wrote another.

"The ombre is so tired 😭😭 but kinda the first time when we get something different I guess but lemme see it in action so I can talk crap," said yet another.

Iga Swiatek: "I love purple, I’m pretty sure I’m going to convince On to do something purple in the future"

Iga Swiatek

In an interview with Vogue magazine, Iga Swiatek opened up about her involvement in the design of her outfits, sharing that she prefers to leave it mostly up to On's team, as they are doing a "great job."

"Yes, we talk mostly about the design because in terms of the technicalities, they’re doing such a great job that I don’t feel that I really need to be involved that much," Iga Swiatek said.

The World No. 1 also disclosed that she shares her input on the color schemes, wanting to wear more vibrant kits. In particular, she shared her fondness for purple and green, expressing her determination to convince the brand to showcase purple in her outfits.

"We’re mostly talking about fit and design. I love colors, so I told them I would love to wear more colorful stuff at the US Open. I’m really happy that I’ll have my own collection; it’s really exciting," she said.

"I love purple. And I love green. Those are two colors that, in everyday life, are hard to wear [laughs]. I love purple, though; I’m pretty sure I’m going to convince On to do something purple in the future," Iga Swiatek added.

