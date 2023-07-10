"Ignore everyone & everything they say unless you care about their opinion" - Madison Keys' advice to 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva

Madison Keys ended 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva's dream run at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, ousting the youngster in a three-set tussle in the fourth round on Monday.

Speaking to media at her post-match press conference, the American praised Andreeva's game and predicted a bright future for her. On being asked what advice she would give the up-and-coming youngster, Keys said she would tell her to not let others' opinions come in her way or define her.

"I would say [to Mirra Andreeva] ignore everyone and everything that they say unless you actually care about their opinion," Madison Keys said.

"I mean, I think it's great. She's obviously doing really well to get here," she added. "She got herself through quallies and won multiple matches. She's obviously a very good tennis player."

Elaborating on the match dynamics, Keys stated that she never let go of match even when she was trailing by a set and a break.

The American further added that she knew her opponent's inexperience will begin to show at some point and made the best of it when the same happened mid-way through the second set.

"I think obviously the inexperience starts to show a little bit," Madison Keys said. "I mean, she's 16 at the end of the day. But, I mean, I think, if anything, it's just more time for her that she can learn from it. It seems like she has a really great team around her."

"I think if she continues to do that," she continued. "All of these early matches and things like that will just be more experience for her later in her career."

"I was very impressed with her serve" - Madison Keys on Mirra Andreeva's strengths

Madison Keys and Mirra Andreeva at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Madison Keys also briefly addressed Mirra Andreeva's biggest strength, saying she was a surprisingly complete player even at a young age of 16.

Especially impressed by the youngster's movement, the American said one does not normally expect someone so young being so agile on the tennis court.

"I think she moves incredibly well, especially from a younger player," Keys said. "You don't normally see them already have the ability to get in and out of corners the way I saw her doing today."

One of the biggest servers on the WTA Tour herself, Keys went on to heap praises on the Mirra Andeeva serve, saying she thought her opponent served even better than her on the day.

"Honestly, I think she served better than me today," she continued. "I was very impressed with her serve. Overall I think she has a very solid game. It's obviously going to improve with time."

