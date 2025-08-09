"Imagine if Kamala Harris did this" - Martina Navratilova criticizes JD Vance's lavish Cotswolds summer holiday

Martina Navratilova shared her thoughts on US vice-president JD Vance taking a vacation to the Cotswolds, a region of South West England. Navratilova further shared her surprise as Vance headed for a holiday with his family in the United Kingdom.

In a post on X, Navratilova shared her thoughts on Vance's holiday and wondered whether there would be an uproar if his predecessor Kamala Harris took even "one-tenth" of the amount of vacations he has taken. Prior to his holiday in the UK, Vance had also made trips to Disneyland, Vermont, and Ohio.

Navratilova shared a post from journalist Mehdi Hasan, who had questioned the number of vacations being taken by the US vice-president.

"Hmm. That’s a lot of vacations… imagine if Harris did one tenth of this…" wrote Navratilova.

"I know the Vice Presidency isn’t supposed to be a busy job but is this guy just on a permanent family vacation?" read Mehdi Hasan's post on X.

Martina Navratilova is one of the greatest tennis players of all time and reached the pinnacle of the sport by clinching 167 top-level singles titles and 177 doubles titles. Her decorated career spanned four decades, during which she won nine Wimbledon Championship singles titles, a record. She dominated tennis in the 1980s and was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2000.

Following her retirement, Navratilova also served as a coach and is now a TV commentator. In 2009, for her significant contributions to the sport, she was awarded the International Tennis Federation's greatest honour, the Philippe Chatrier Award.

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova on transgender women competing in women's sports

Martina Navratilova at the French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2024. - Source: Getty

During a June 2025 interview with the BBC, Martina Navratilova expressed her thoughts on trans women competing in women's sports. Furthermore, the tennis icon shared that trans women deserve respect, but they should compete in their respective category and not in the women's category in sporting events.

"There should be no ostracism, there should be no bullying. But male bodies need to play in male sports. They can still compete. There is no ban on transwomen in sports. They just need to compete in the proper category which is the male category. It's that simple.

She continued:

"By including male bodies in the women's tournament, now somebody is not getting into the tournament - a woman is not getting into the tournament because now a male has taken her place."

Navratilova is very active on social media, and often shares her viewpoints on different topics related to politics, society, and daily life. The 68-year-old was the top-ranked player in women's tennis for 332 weeks.

