Many tennis fans were upset by the claim that the Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments are more lucrative than the French Open. Some argued that suggesting Sunshine Double is more profitable for Rafael Nadal than the French Open is absurd.

A "Sunshine Double" refers to a player winning both the Indian Wells and Miami Masters tournaments in the same year. These events are part of the ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 series.

Tennis commentator and analyst Myles David recently sparked controversy on social media by suggesting that winning the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells and the Miami Open is more "prestigious" and offers greater off-court opportunities than winning the French Open, a Grand Slam tournament.

"Some days I’d even argue that winning Indian Wells or Miami is actually more prestigious and leads to more off court opportunities than winning Roland Garros. Which is an actual GRAND SLAM tournament," David posted on X (formerly Twitter).

This comparison between a Grand Slam event and ATP 1000 tournaments stirred up frustration among tennis fans, who took to social media to voice their discontent.

One fan argued that the assertion was unfounded, pointing out that Rafael Nadal's remarkable 14 titles at the French Open, the most by any player at a single Grand Slam event, cannot be overshadowed by Sunshine Double.

"Imagine thinking that it was IW and Miami , not winning RG that gave all the opportunities to Rafael Nadal," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan dismissed the comparison as "insane," highlighting the stark contrast between the French Open and the Miami Open, a tournament played in a "football stadium." The Miami Open is played on the outdoor hard courts at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

"Americans are actually insane. you honestly think that a tournament played in a football stadium is more prestigious than the French open? Crazy stuff," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Rafael Nadal will aim to win his fourth Indian Wells title at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open

Rafael Nadal at the 2013 BNP Paribas Open

Rafael Nadal missed out the entire 2023 season due to an injury sustained at the Australian Open. He returned to the court at the 2024 Brisbane International but unfortunately had to withdraw from the tournament after suffering a muscle tear. This injury prevented him from competing at the Australian Open and the Qatar Open.

The Spaniard will return to the tennis circuit at the BNP Paribas Open, a tournament that he has won thrice — in 2007, 2009, and 2013.

Nadal's last triumph at the Indian Wells Masters was in 2013, where he defeated the likes Ryan Harrison, Leonardo Mayer, and Ernests Gulbis to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. He then defeated defending champion Roger Federer 6-4, 6-2 in the last eight and Tomas Berdych, 6-4, 7-5, in the semifinals to secure a spot in the final.

Rafael Nadal faced Juan Martín del Potro and emerged victorious with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to clinch the 2013 Indian Wells Masters title. This win marked Nadal's third Indian Wells singles title, and his 53rd title overall.

