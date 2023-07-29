Noma Noha Akugue has continued her fairytale run at the 2023 Hamburg European Open. Now through to her maiden WTA final, the 19-year-old has revealed Naomi Osaka as her inspiration. She has also acknowledged the legendary Serena Williams’ contribution to tennis.

Noha Akugue, ranked World No. 207, is contesting her first-ever WTA Tour main draw event in Hamburg. She was granted a wild card to give her best shot, and she has risen to the occasion with a spectacular campaign so far.

The unflinching teenager, who defeated Diana Shnaider 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals, has stated that she gets her on-court attitude from four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka. She further said that she associates with Osaka’s aggressive playing style as well as her inscrutable demeanor, which she is highly inspired by.

“I like her poker face. She's also an aggressive player. She's similar to me, that's why I like her,” she said as per the WTA.

“I try to keep my emotions to myself,” she added.

Noha Akugue, a German-born player of Nigerian descent, also stressed on the importance of Black representation in tennis – a sport which has a history of being predominantly white.

She acknowledged the contribution of Osaka and 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams. She stated that having such athletes to look up to is important for the young generation of players.

“It's also important to see a Black woman in tennis -- Serena as well, of course. It's good for young players,” she expressed.

"I tried to remember to keep my poker face" – Noma Noha Akugue on emulating Naomi Osaka in Hamburg match

Noma Noha Akugue in tears during her quarterfinal match at the 2023 Hamburg European Open

En route to the Hamburg European Open final, Noma Noha Akugue scored impressive wins over Laura Pigossi, Storm Sanders, Martina Trevisan (quarterfinals), and Diana Shnaider (semifinals).

Her heroic run has seen her stage two comeback victories so far. In the second round, the German was bageled by Sanders in the opening set and faced two match points in the second set. She, however, turned the corner to earn a 0-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 victory.

Noha Akugue's quarterfinal win over Trevisan had its share of uncertainties too. She, however, kept her composure for the most part and scored a hard-fought 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 win over the Italian after two hours and 42 minutes of play.

The overwhelmed World No. 207 confessed that she had a hard time emulating Naomi Osaka’s poker-faced personality during the pressure points, and was unable to deal with her emotions.

“I don't know if you saw it, but I started crying in the [quarterfinal] match under my towel. But I tried to remember to keep my poker face,” she said, remembering the four-time Grand Slam champion.

As Noha Akugue bids for her maiden tour title at the WTA 500 event in her home country, she will face Dutch veteran Arantxa Rus in the final on Saturday, July 29.

