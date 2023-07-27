"That was pathetic'" - Serena Williams' former coach slams Martina Trevisan over controversial handshake with Noma Noha Akugue after Hamburg loss

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs criticized Martina Trevisan for her "pathetic" handshake with Noma Noha Akugue after being beaten by the German in the 2023 Hamburg European Open quarterfinals.

19-year-old Akugue has been having a dream run at her home tournament and reached the semifinals of the Hamburg European Open on her WTA main draw debut.

Trevisan took the first set 7-5 after breaking her opponent's serve at 5-5 and holding her own. However, Akugue kept her composure to take the second set 6-4 and the third set 7-5 to seal her berth in the last four. Neither player was particularly dominant on serve with 17 breaks in the match.

Noma Noha Akugue defeated Laura Pigossi of Brazil (7-4, 6-4) and Storm Sanders of Australia (0-6, 7-6(2), 6-4) in the first and second rounds, respectively. She will face Russia's Diana Shnaider in the semifinals.

Akugue was shocked after achieving a significant career milestone and approached the net in tears for the customary handshake with Trevisan.

wta @WTA



An emotional win for Noma Noha Akugue who claims her spot in the final 4 in Hamburg!



#HamburgOpen pic.twitter.com/d0QNTnhDgG Continuing to fly through the drawAn emotional win for Noma Noha Akugue who claims her spot in the final 4 in Hamburg!

While many in the tennis world praised Akugue for her resilience, some criticized Martina Trevisan for what looked like a cold handshake at the net after the match. Rennae Stubbs voiced her disapproval of the Italian's conduct on social media, slamming it as "pathetic."

"And I’m sorry that was a pathetic 'hand shake'fif that’s what u call it from Trevisan! Bloody hell, the kid legit beat u and she’s in tears walking to the net and u barely shake her hand. Not approved!!!" Rennae Stubbs tweeted.

Martina Trevisan's struggles on the 2023 WTA Tour continue after she loses Hamburg Open QF

Martina Trevisan

Martina Trevisan would have hoped to turn her season around at the Hamburg European Open after underwhelming performances throughout the year. Last year, the Italian won her first WTA Tour title at the Rabat Grand Prix and entered her maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the French Open. However, in 2023, she failed to defend her points in both tournaments.

At the 2023 Rabat Grand Prix, Trevisan lost to Julia Grabher in the quarterfinals via walkover and exited the French Open in the first round, losing to eventual quarterfinalist Elina Svitolina. The 29-year-old's best performance this year came at the Miami Open in March, where she reached the quarterfinals.

This slump has seen Martina Trevisan drop down to World No. 76 in the WTA rankings.