"In 10 years, Iga Swiatek will have more Slams than Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina" - Former coach Piotr Sierzputowski

According to Iga Swiatek's former coach Piotr Sierzputowski, she is poised to achieve more success in the next decade. He also predicted that the World No. 1 will win more Grand Slam titles than Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

Swiatek began her partnership with Sierzputowski in 2016 when she was just 15 years old. After a fruitful five-year collaboration, the Polish duo parted ways at the end of 2021. During their time together, Swiatek won the 2020 Roland Garros title.

In a recent interview with Sport PL following Iga Swiatek's 2023 French Open triumph, Piotr Sierzputowski stated that her compatriot has had the best start in her Grand Slam career out of all the players in her league, including Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

While Sabalenka and Rybakina have only won one Grand Slam title each, Swiatek has already secured four. Sierzputowski went on to explain that Swiatek's young age gives her an advantage over her competitors. With more time to hone her skills, the 22-year-old has the potential to become an even greater force in the tennis world.

"The heart says that Iga will be the best, but the mind says that it is not known. For now, Iga has the best start, she has four titles, and they have one each. In addition, Iga is younger - Sabalenka is born in 1998, Rybakina in 1999, and Iga in 2001," Piotr Sierzputowski said.

Sierzputowski went on to make a bold prediction that even if Swiatek never wins another Grand Slam, she will still have more titles than Sabalenka and Rybakina in 10 years' time.

"So I think that in 10 years Iga will still have the most Grand Slam titles. Even if she's still four," he added.

"I'm never going to doubt my strength again" – Iga Swiatek after French Open 2023 win

Iga Swiatek at the Women's French Open Winner Photocall

Ever since Iga Swiatek clinched her first Grand Slam title at the age of 19 in the 2020 French Open, she has been drawing comparisons to the all-time greats of tennis. Her recent triumph at the same event has only solidified her position among the elite players of the sport.

Swiatek expressed her elation at concluding her clay-court season with a title victory in Paris. The World No. 1 had to overcome a tough challenge from Karolina Muchova to successfully defend her French Open title.

“I finished the whole clay court swing so well, and that I kind of survived. I guess I'm never going to kind of doubt my strength again maybe because of that," Iga Swiatek said in her post-match press conference.

Iga Swiatek made history by becoming the first woman to successfully defend her Grand Slam title since Serena Williams at the Wimbledon championships in 2016. She also become the first player to do so at the French Open since Justine Henin in 2007. Additionally, the 22-year-old is the youngest player to achieve the feat since Monica Seles in 1992.

Swiatek is only the fourth player in the Open Era to win her first four Grand Slam finals, joining the ranks of Monica Seles, Roger Federer, and Naomi Osaka.

Poll : 0 votes