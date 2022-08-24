"In 2020 and 2021 governments made special allowances for tournaments to take place, of course, policy was altered to make this happen"- Tennys Sandgren criticizes Novak Djokovic's US Open ban

Tennys Sandgren recently joined a bevy of well-known figures to criticize the circumstances barring Novak Djokovic from playing at the 2022 US Open. The Serb cannot enter the US as he is unvaccinated and foreign travelers are required to be fully vaccinated to enter the country.

Next week marks the start of the US Open, but unless Novak Djokovic or the US government makes a last-minute change of heart, one of the favorites on the men's side will probably be unable to participate.

The only thing preventing the Serb from winning his fourth title at Flushing Meadows is his stance on vaccination, as he has consistently stated he won't get the shot needed to enter the land of liberty. Even a last-minute change to the CDC guidelines was ineffective for the Serb because the US Open's official website recently implied that he would remain barred.

In view of this, American tennis player Tennys Sandgren has taken a jab at government officials for not uplifting the ban on Djokovic. He expressed his views on Twitter, claiming that the US government had made special accommodations to allow the tournaments to take place in the latter half of 2020 and the majority of 2021. When it comes to Djokovic, though, they are not repeating the same.

"In the back half of 2020 and most of 2021 governments made all sorts of special allowances for tournaments to take place. Of course policy was altered to make this happen," Sandgren wrote.

Tennys Sandgren @TennysSandgren @andyroddick @AvramovichMax @usopen In the back half of 2020 and most of 2021 governments made all sorts of special allowances for tournaments to take place. Of course policy was altered to make this happen @andyroddick @AvramovichMax @usopen In the back half of 2020 and most of 2021 governments made all sorts of special allowances for tournaments to take place. Of course policy was altered to make this happen

The American went on to say that it's not ridiculous to expect government policies to be amended or special accommodations to be made, given that practically every tournament in 2020 and 2021 was based on special allowances.

"Strange argument to make that it’s unrealistic to think gov policy should be changed or special allowances made. Basically every tournament played in 2020/2021 was due to special allowances. How can you just memory hole almost 2 years?" he wrote.

Tennys Sandgren @TennysSandgren



Basically every tournament played in 2020/2021 was due to special allowances



How can you just memory hole almost 2 years Strange argument to make that it’s unrealistic to think gov policy should be changed or special allowances madeBasically every tournament played in 2020/2021 was due to special allowancesHow can you just memory hole almost 2 years Strange argument to make that it’s unrealistic to think gov policy should be changed or special allowances made Basically every tournament played in 2020/2021 was due to special allowances How can you just memory hole almost 2 years 😂😂

Novak Djokovic's official website gives update on US Open participation

Slovenia v Serbia - Basketball Friendly

According to his official website, the 21-time Grand Slam champion will miss the US Open. It is a matter of concern for his fans because, typically, his official website reveals his schedule prior to the start of every tournament in which Novak Djokovic participates.

However, that is not the case this time.

"There are no scheduled events at this moment," Djokovic's official website reads.

Currently, nothing has been confirmed as there has been no official statement from either the Serb or the US Open organizers.The announcement of the draw will be the only way to know if Djokovic will be taking part at the US Open this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan