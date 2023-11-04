"In the absence of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic's new motivation is showing kids (& booing fans) he's still got it" - Tennis analyst

Novak Djokovic avenged last year's Paris Masters finals loss to Holger Rune, ousting him in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Djokovic came out on top in a highly-competitive three-set battle, prevailing 7-5, 6-7(3), 6-4 after spending two hours and 54 minutes on court. He had missed out on the trophy in a similarly close three-set battle twelve months ago.

Djokovic's ability to reverse the result against a younger opponent has impressed many. Taking note of the win, tennis observer Jon Wertheim said the Serb has in a post-Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal era found new motivation to test himself against youngsters.

Wertheim also joked about Djokovic's complex relationship with fans in a his X post that he dubbed a "lukewarm take."

"Djokovic d. Rune... Lukewarm take: in the absence of Nadal and Federer, ND's new motivation is showing the kids (and booing fans) he's still got it," Jon Wertheim wrote on X.

Djokovic is next set take on another Next Gen star in the form of Andrey Rublev in the Paris Masters semifinals. The Russian got the better of Alex de Minaur in his quarter-final contest.

"Quite a similar match to last year's final" - Novak Djokovic on Holger Rune win at Paris Masters

Speaking about his win over Holger Rune at the Paris Masters, Novak Djokovic said that the match felt a lot like last year's final.

Reflecting on his own performance, the Serb said he played an "awful" tiebreaker in the second set, but was happy that he manage to regain his focus and close the match out in three sets.

"It was quite a similar match to last year's final, it was any body's game in every set." Djokovic said. "I played an awful tie-break in the second set, probably the worst one this year."

"But again credit to him for staying mentally tough and playing solid," he continued. "We have similar games. Move well, defend well and all-round players."

The World No. 1 also showered praise on his young opponent, saying Rune has been playing some top-notch tennis in the recent past. He also spoke briefly about spotting former coach Boris Becker in his opponent's box, dubbing is "strange".

"He has been playing much better in the past few weeks since working with Boris," Novak Djokovic said. "It was strange seeing Boris in the opposing box. I wish Holger and him all the best."

