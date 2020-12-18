Novak Djokovic recently visited the Dr. Dragisa Misovic Clinical Hospital in Belgrade and donated a state-of-the-art CT Scanner worth €210,000. Not surprisingly, the World No. 1 was lauded for his generous act by the hospital director - Prof. Vladimir Dukic.

Dukic acknowledged that Djokovic's visit has given them a much-needed mental boost in their fight against COVID-19.

The Dr. Dragisa Misovic Clinical Hospital is one of the most important institutions treating COVID-19 patients in Belgrade, and Novak Djokovic’s contribution is being spoken of as a game-changer. This is the latest in a series of of incredible humanitarian acts by Djokovic in 2020, as the entire world continues to fight against the pandemic.

While speaking to the Novak Djokovic Foundation, Prof. Vladimir Dukic thanked Novak Djokovic, his family and the foundation for the multi-purpose CT Scanner. Prof. Dukic also claimed that the 17-time Grand Slam champion’s visit to the hospital held more importance than the donation itself.

“On behalf of the Dragisa Misovic Clinical Hospital Centre, I thank the Novak Djokovic Foundation, Novak’s family and Novak for this wonderful machine that will give future patients, when this evil of the crown (COVID-19) passes, a chance to receive quality oncology treatment. Novak’s arrival means a lot more to us than this apparatus, because in this fight, in addition to the courage we have, we also need that energy, that winning mentality,” said Professor Dukic.

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic on his part expressed his gratitude to his country's healthcare professionals for serving the nation during such testing times. The Serb hopes that the CT Scanner will help ease the burden on the under-pressure hospital workers.

"Thank you to all the health workers who have been working in extraordinary circumstances for almost ten months and are fighting for all of us," Djokovic said. "With this pandemic, it has become clear to all of us how important it is to be ready and equipped for all challenges, and we hope that this scanner, as well as all other donated equipment, will make work easier for health workers and further strengthen our health institutions."

The CT Scanner can provide diagnostic results for COVID patients within 15 seconds. When not in use for the people afflicted with the virus, the scanner is also expected to diagnose patients in the gynaecology, urology and oncology departments.

Thank you, Novak Djokovic, for always being there: Serbian Minister of Health

The Serbian Minister of Health also thanked Novak Djokovic

The Serbian Minister of Health - Dr. Zlatibor Loncar - also expressed his gratitude to Novak Djokovic for his charitable gesture. Dr. Loncar explained how the CT Scanner is pivotal to diagnose COVID patients, and thanked Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena for playing a part in the nation’s fight against the pandemic.

"On behalf of the citizens of Serbia, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Novak and Jelena, and their Foundation, because they have really done a lot since the beginning of this crisis in order to overcome the consequences of the pandemic. Thank you Novak for always being there, with his people, and for fighting together against the evil virus," said Dr. Loncar.