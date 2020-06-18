'Jelena is the most complete person I know' - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic rubbished the reports that emerge from time to time about his supposed problems with Jelena.

Djokovic also talked about his kids, saying that he is closer with his daughter Tara than his son Stefan.

Novak Djokovic with his wife Jelena at the Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic has rubbished the reports of domestic troubles with wife Jelena, stating that he completely ignores the negative articles that the media houses write about the power couple. The Serbian star also highlighted how his better half has helped him evolve as a person over the years.

Talking to Blic.rs on Monday (17th June), Novak Djokovic touched upon the topic of his life off the court. He spoke about his relationship with Jelena, his kids Tara and Stefan, and whether he sees them as future tennis players.

Neither Jelena nor I are burdened with such formalities: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic with his wife Jelena at the World Sports Awards

When asked how he feels when he reads the occasional media articles related to the supposed instability in his relationship with Jelena, Novak Djokovic replied:

"I don't read or follow the media, mostly not. So I'm not upset. I understand that it is more interesting for people to read Nole and Jelena are getting divorced than Nole and Jelena are in love. But that doesn't affect Jelena and me because we really love each other."

The 2020 Australian Open winner further described the bond he shares with Jelena and continued:

"Neither Jelena nor I are burdened with such formalities. We both experience our relationship by nurturing it every day, not neglecting what makes our love so strong. It is important for every relationship that we understand things and that we do not neglect it. Business, private, love, family, marriage ... I have dedicated everything that is important to us."

Novak Djokovic married Jelena in July 2014

Novak Djokovic, who recently celebrated his birthday with a special couple dance, heaped praises on Jelena, referring to her as the most complete person he knows. He also added that she has always supported him in life.

"She is the most complete person I know. Open and full of support. I grow with her, just as I try to make her grow with me," said the World No. 1 player.

Djokovic was later asked whether he believes fathers have a closer connection with daughters than sons, to which he replied:

"Uh, I don't want to generalize, but I think it is. Tara is so sweet, gentle; now she is looking for me more and more. It used to be mom, mom. Now that he sees me, he hugs me so tenderly that the world stops," he replied.

Lastly, Novak Djokovic talked about whether his kids had any interest in tennis. The 2016 French Open winner stressed that it is not right to force your child to make a career in a particular field. Although his son is seemingly showing some interest in the sport, Djokovic said that he would allow his kids to follow their dreams.

"I would like them to believe in their dreams, to dream, to work hard, and for their dreams to come true. I live my dream. I want that for my children as well," he signed off.