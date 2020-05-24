Novak Djokovic with his wife Jelena Djokovic at the 2019 World Sports Awards show

The world's top-ranked tennis player, Novak Djokovic, celebrated his 33rd birthday yesterday as heartfelt wishes poured in for him from all over the world. ATP has suspended the tour until 31st July, and so Djokovic got a chance to enjoy his special day with his loved ones.

Although Novak Djokovic spent some time training on the court, he spent the latter half of the day with his wife, Jelena Djokovic. The better half of Novak wished him on his birthday with a beautiful post on Twitter - she uploaded a video of the two love birds slow-dancing together.

Jelena also wrote a heart-touching caption, which reads as follows:

"We dance together forever. @DjokerNole with you x33(333333)!!! Happy birthday, love! Dance with me close, very close. If you like it, we will repeat it forever. Happy birthday to my love! 33 is a special number."

The video of Novak Djokovic matching steps with his wife has gone viral on the micro-blogging website, fetching over 110,000 views. The man himself retweeted the post with a comment full of red heart emojis.

Novak Djokovic and Jelena Djokovic's humanitarian work

Novak Djokovic has helped a lot in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic

Novak Djokovic and his wife have done a lot of charity work to help the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month the couple personally donated 1 million euros towards coronavirus relief through the Novak Djokovic Foundation, and later Djokovic also contributed to Rafael Nadal's charity for the same purpose.

Jelena is the global CEO of the Novak Djokovic Foundation, which recently donated five ventilators and five clinical monitors to the General Hospital in Kruševac. The organization has donated massive amounts to society over the last few years.

Advertisement

On Novak's birthday, the Foundation foundation announced that the campaign they had run last year had raised US$ 64,000 to develop kindergartens in Svilajnac and Indjija.

Happy birthday @DjokerNole!🎉

For your birthday campaign last year, we raised $64,000!🎁

Thanks to generous donations from all of you, we invested in the construction of kindergartens in Svilajnac and Indjija!🏫

Thank you for your support!@jelenadjokovic https://t.co/DBYLFXsffe — Novak Djokovic Foundation (@novakfoundation) May 22, 2020

Novak Djokovic also took part in the All-In Challenge, where every celebrity is trying to help the American people suffering from this pandemic. Earlier in 2020, Jelena and her husband donated $140,000 to the 'Season of Giving' campaign, after pledging to match the sum raised organically. The total contributions through that campaign touched $280,000.

Novak Djokovic set to organize a fund-raising tennis tournament in the Balkans this June

Novak Djokovic will organize a fund-raising tennis tournament in The Balkans

To raise even more money for charity, Novak Djokovic has announced an 'Adria Tour,' which will take place in the Balkan countries. The tourney will travel through Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro and Bosnia from June 13 to July 4, and will showcase live tennis action for the first time in months.

According to reports, top male European players like Dominic Thiem and Grigor Dimitrov have agreed to participate in this competition.

The amount that the Adria Tour raises will go to various charitable organizations - including the Novak Djokovic Foundation's Early Childhood Development and Education programs.