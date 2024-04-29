"In my Golf Girl Era" - Serena Williams' daughter Olympia devotedly practices her golf swings; father Alexis Ohanian reacts

Serena Williams' daughter Olympia recently shared an update about her recent practice session on the golf course.

Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child Olympia on September 1, 2017. Following her mother, Olympia is already a multi-sport athlete.

The six-year-old has her personal Instagram account where she updates her followers about her sporting adventures. She understandably has a thing for tennis, moreover, she has also a crack at football. Notably, her father, Alexis Ohanian, owns a pro women's team called Angel City FC that plays in the National Women's Soccer League or the NWSL.

Most recently, she visited the golf course and mentioned it in a new Instagram post on her account. She posted two photographs showing her left-handed swings with the golf club.

"In my Golf Girl Era," she captioned the post.

Alexis Ohanian notably shared Olympia's post on his Instagram story.

"Daddy Caddy Sunday," he captioned his story tagging Brittany Ferrante, who is a golf coach for kids.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's recent Instagram story.

A few days ago, notably, Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that he had started taking golfing lessons as Olympia has gotten much better than him on the golf course.

"Jr is so much better than me and I'm taking matters into my own hands and getting lessons... And now I've got #TheMasters on TV cheering our LAGC guys on. What a perfect Sunday," he wrote.

Alexis Ohanian answers how Olympia turned out to be left-handed despite him and Serena Williams being righty

Serena Williams, Olympia, and Alexis Ohanian pictured at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian entertained a fan question about Olympia being left-handed despite her parents being right-handed.

"So Alexis, How did Olympia turn out to be a lefty? I know Serena played right handed. Are you a lefty? It appears you are not," a fan commented under Ohanian's aforementioned tweet on X.

At this, Ohanian reasoned that it might have something to do with his mother, Anke Ohanian, being a southpaw and also Serena Williams possessing a powerful backhand.

"Maybe bc my mom was lefty? Not on Serena's side but obviously she has a great tennis backhand so maybe it's from the tennis drills," Ohanian replied.

Unfortunately, Ohanian lost his mother Anke to Glioblastoma, a terminal form of brain cancer, in March 2008.

